Joe Tynon has enjoyed a lot of basketball success at the Class D-1 level. Now the former Nebraska City Lourdes Central Catholic boys coach will try to do the same thing at Fremont High School.
Tynon was recently hired to succeed Mark Williams, who was named the Career Technical Education Coordinator for Fremont Public Schools.
Tynon, a Frankfort, Kansas, native, had been at Lourdes since 2006. During that time, he guided the Knights to five state tournament appearances, including a trio of Class D-1 state championships.
"It was extremely tough to leave there," Tynon said. "It was my first and only teaching and coaching job. Being there helped me grow into the person that I am today. It was hard leaving 13 years of relationships with not only the kids there, but friends and people in the community. It was one of the toughest things I've ever had to do."
While Tynon is sad to leave the Knights, he is excited about the opportunities at FHS.
"There are great coaches at every level, but being in Class A gives you the chance to compete at the pinnacle as far as high school is concerned," he said.
Tynon's wife, the former Kristin Delaney, is a 2002 graduate of Fremont Bergan. The couple met while attending college at Peru State. Kristin's parents, Jerry and Patti, live in Fremont.
Tynon said Fremont has something that some Class A schools do not possess.
"There are a few places -- Kearney, Norfolk and North Platte -- that you can have kids from kindergarten all the way up to 12th-grade," he said. "Fremont has an advantage with that, plus you also have the proximity to the metro and Lincoln to play against the top Class A kids on a daily basis."
Getting kids interested in basketball at a young age served Tynon well at his last job.
"Our goal -- as I did at Lourdes -- is that we want to get a ball in their hands in kindergarten" he said. "Obviously that is not as detailed as playing a game, but you need to get them excited and have fun. In second grade you start with the games and sometimes maybe earlier than that. At second grade you really hit the fundamentals."
Tynon also plans to get Fremont youths excited about basketball by implementing a Tiger Shot Club, which will focus on players making a certain number of shots during the summer.
Stressing fundamentals is what made Tynon's teams successful at Lourdes. He plans the same thing for the Tigers.
"My vision at Fremont is that I want to play uptempo and I want to play positionless basketball," he said. "There are some years where we'll have tall kids, but I want everyone to be able to pass, shoot and dribble. I'm not too worried if they are 5-8 or 6-8. I want them to be fundamentally sound with passing, shooting and dribbling. If we teach that, no matter what system we put in each year as far as offensively and defensively, we'll be able to adapt pretty well."
During his time at Lourdes, Tynon said he was surrounded by excellent assistant coaches that believe in the same philosophy and work ethic that he does.
"I don't need to be the best X's and O's coach in the room or the best fundamentals guy in the room, but if I can surround myself with good assistants that can offset some of the things I'm not as strong at, I think we can develop a good staff," he said.
Tynon said one of his strengths is building solid relationships with players.
"That is important," he said. "They need to be able to trust me and I need to trust them as far as the X's and O's. I study a lot of game film and other coaches, too. I try to be as knowledgeable as possible and adapt to the game."
Two coaches from Williams' staff -- Jordon Flynn and Sean Murphy -- will also be working with Tynon.
"I'm trying to fit in the other (coaching) pieces," the head coach said. "The important thing is that there is the opportunity to build this and have success, but it just can't be me. I think I'm pretty decent at it, but it also has to be people all the way down from the kindergarten level to my top varsity assistant working to grow and build this. Even my second-grade coach and middle-school coaches will have important parts. I want people that want to go to work and have the same vision."
Tynon faced a major challenge last season. The Knights won the 2018 Class D-1 state title, but were hit hard by graduation. Lourdes began the 2018-19 season 1-11, but rebounded to earn a berth in the state tournament.
"I just told those kids daily and weekly that the season is not a sprint, but a marathon," Tynon said. "The postseason is set up that if you win three games, you go to state. Everyone starts over at subdistrict and district time. We just worked on getting better, plus not a lot of D-1 teams play teams like Boys Town, Bishop Neumann and Lincoln Lutheran like we did. I felt that is how we get better. Playing that type of competition challenged them and those challenges made them better. Everything came together in those final weeks.
"A lot of people when things get tough, just give up. But when those kids were 1-11 they still came to work every day looking to improve."
Tynon has a busy summer planned for the Tigers, including leagues at Lincoln Northeast and Omaha South and various camps. He is eager to get to work.
"This is the right time and the right move for me," he said. "This opportunity in Fremont was too good to pass up."