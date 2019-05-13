Fremont High School has named Joe Tynon as its new boys basketball coach.
Tynon is replacing Mark Williams, who was recently named the Career Technical Education Coordinator for Fremont Public Schools.
Tynon comes to FHS from Nebraska City Lourdes Central Catholic where he has coached since 2006. During his tenure, he led the Knights to five state tournament appearances, including three championships. He has more than 200 career wins.
In addition his duties as head boys basketball coach, Tynon will be an instructor in the physical education department at FHS.
“Fremont High is excited to hire a coach with the experience and proven record that Coach Tynon will bring,” FHS Activities Director Scott Anderson said. “His enthusiasm for the game is contagious and will provide positive opportunities for our students and athletes.”
Final action on this recommendation will take place at the next Fremont Public Schools Board of Education meeting.