Joe Tynon knows all about helping a team improve.
Last season, Tynon was coaching at Lourdes Central Catholic. With a roster that was young and untested, the Knights started the season 1-11. After mid-January, however, that squad gained confidence, started playing better and earned a berth in the Class D-1 state tournament before finishing 8-17.
Now Tynon hopes to help Fremont High School, also with a young and inexperienced roster, bounce back from a 3-20 season.
"We don't have a lot of varsity experience, but every day we're trying to get better," said Tynon, who led the Knights to three Class D-1 state championships. "This team reminds me a lot of last year's team we had at Lourdes, but this one actually has a little more varsity experience coming back. We're just trying to build a process of how we're going to do things and how we're going to attack things."
Tynon plans on implementing an up-tempo attack.
"We've had some ups and downs as far as the preseason goes," he said. "But the kids have been working hard and they've embraced the speed that we're going to be playing at and that is pretty exciting."
The Tigers have five seniors on their roster, but only Caden Curry, a 6-foot-2 guard, has seen much varsity time. Two 6-0 sophomores, Carter Sintek and Micah Moore, are the returning lettermen for the Tigers.
"They both have been doing some good things so far and so has Caden," Tynon said.
Sintek averaged 3.9 points per game last season and gives the Tigers a scoring threat from the perimeter.
"Carter does a good job of shooting the basketball," Tynon said. "Hopefully we can push the tempo and get him in spots where he can catch it and be ready to go. ... He has proven from the summer that he is a good enough shooter that if there is daylight, he better be shooting it."
Travis Johnson, a 5-11 senior, has been impressive at point guard.
"He's done a good job of pushing the tempo," Tynon said. "He has a good work ethic and a good understanding of what we're going to do. I think he defends pretty well and he has been a good kid to have around. We want kids like him who will compete and do the right things."
Mark Mendoza, a 6-5 junior, had a successful track season where he qualified for state in the 300-meter hurdles and placed fifth in the Class A pole vault.
"He is a newcomer who hasn't played since his freshman year, but he is a big, physical guy that can jump," Tynon said.
Another newcomer that could help the Tigers is Mossimo Lojing, who transferred in from Elmwood-Murdock. Lojing, a state qualifier in the triple jump, was a receiver and defensive back for Coach Seth McClain's football team in the fall.
"He had knee surgery after football, but it wasn't anything structural," Tynon said. "We're hoping to get him back soon."
Tynon said it is possible that a lot of players could see action early.
"I think we have to play hard for two or three minutes or however long they are in there and then the next guy has go in and do it, too," Tynon said. "I think our bench will be bigger early on until No. 1 we get into playing shape and No. 2 we have a better understanding of who is able to do it at that speed. But I think early on you can expect 10 to 12 kids playing and then we'll judge it from there."
While Mendoza and Esteban Soler, a 6-5 senior, are the tallest players on the roster. Tynon said rebounding will have to be a team effort.
"I think rebounding is all about mentality," he said. "Obviously it helps if you are 6-7, but I think it has to be a whole-team approach. When a shot goes up or there is a loose ball, we have to get after it. We have to get to those 50/50 balls and that will help us to be successful."
That aggressive approach can only make the Tigers better.
"I asked the kids the other day if they knew who Mike Tyson was," Tynon said. "They said they did and then I asked that if I'm in a boxing match with Mike Tyson, am I better off sitting back and waiting and hoping I land one in the later rounds or is it better to come out swinging? I think it is better for us to come out swinging than sitting back and being passive. We're athletic enough and we shoot the ball well enough that if we can get after it defensively, that will put us in a good spot."
The Tigers will open the season at 7:15 Thursday night at Bellevue West in the Early Bird Classic. The tournament concludes Saturday at Lincoln Northeast.