Union Bank (Lincoln Pius) rallied from a 6-0 deficit to down First State Bank 9-7 in nine innings on Tuesday night at Schilke Field.
The loss is only the second of the season for the Seniors, who had a game scheduled for Wednesday night and will play in a tournament this weekend.
“It was a disappointing loss tonight, but we need to bounce back quickly as we have a big week of baseball in front of us,” FSB coach Jeff Hayden said.
The Seniors scored a run in the bottom of the first to take the lead. Austin Callahan’s two-run home run highlighted a four-run second that put FSB up 5-0. It was the first of two long balls hit by Callahan in the game. He also hit a solo shot in the bottom of the ninth.
Callahan finished 3-for-5 at the plate with two runs scored and three RBI.
“Austin had a really good night at the plate for us,” Hayden said.
FSB tacked on a run in the fourth to make it 6-0. Starting pitcher Brennan Callahan didn’t allow a run in his four innings of work. He only allowed three hits and a walk while striking out three.
“I was really pleased with how Brennan’s outing went tonight,” Hayden said. “He did a great job of keeping them off-balance and he pitched to contact.”
First State’s bugaboo was walks. The Seniors issued 11 on the night and also hit two batters.
Union Bank pushed a run across in the fifth and added five more in the sixth to tie it.
Neither team scored again until the ninth.
Parker Swanson led off the top of the inning with a walk and Ben Aldridge was hit by a pitch. A sacrifice bunt moved the runners to second and third before an intentional walk to Johnathan Bauer loaded the bases.
A wild pitch brought in one run before Alex Angele singled in Aldridge. Another wild pitch made it 9-6.
Austin Callahan relieved Eli Herink and struck out the only two batters that he faced.
Union Bank pitcher Justin Leggott retired the first FSB hitter in the bottom of the inning, but Callahan belted a pitch to right-center for a homer. Dillon Dix reached on an error, but Leggott averted further trouble by getting the next two batters on a fly out and a strikeout.
Dix had a double, single and one RBI for the Seniors. Herink had two hits, two runs scored and two RBI. Dawson Glause scored twice and had a hit. Spencer Sorensen, Brody Sintek, Jackson Gilfry and Mitchell Glause had one hit apiece. Gilfry also scored once and knocked in a run.
Herink took the loss. He allowed three runs on one hit and four walks in 3 1/3 innings of relief. Gilfry also pitched.
Bauer led Union Bank by going 2-for-4, including a double. He knocked in two runs and scored twice.
After a game against Gretna on Wednesday, the Seniors will play Friday-Sunday in the Mike Peterson Tournament in Lincoln.