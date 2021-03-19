Upperclassman-heavy Knights set tp return to the diamond

The lay-off for the Bergan baseball team wasn’t as long as some of the other spring sports, but still the Knights are glad to be back on the diamond in this spring.

“We are excited to get back to it,” Knights coach Jeff Hayden said. “We were fortunate that we got a summer in last summer and I thought we had a good summer, but as the same time playing spring baseball feels different.”

The senior group went 10-10 in the shortened schedule during the summer month in addition to the reserve and freshman squads posting winning records.

Now, nearly a year later, the Knights will be leaning on their upperclassman to contend in Class A.

“We have a really strong senior class,” Hayden said.

The likes of Dawson Glause, Sam Gifford, Conner Richmond, Jack Cooper, Hunter Mueller, Brenton Pitt and Camden McKenzie will make up the heart of the group.

“We’ve got a great group of seniors that have provided a lot of really good leadership,” Hayden said.