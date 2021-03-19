Upperclassman-heavy Knights set tp return to the diamond

The lay-off for the Bergan baseball team wasn’t as long as some of the other spring sports, but still the Knights are glad to be back on the diamond in this spring.
“We are excited to get back to it,” Knights coach Jeff Hayden said. “We were fortunate that we got a summer in last summer and I thought we had a good summer, but as the same time playing spring baseball feels different.”
The senior group went 10-10 in the shortened schedule during the summer month in addition to the reserve and freshman squads posting winning records.
Now, nearly a year later, the Knights will be leaning on their upperclassman to contend in Class A.
“We have a really strong senior class,” Hayden said.
The likes of Dawson Glause, Sam Gifford, Conner Richmond, Jack Cooper, Hunter Mueller, Brenton Pitt and Camden McKenzie will make up the heart of the group.
“We’ve got a great group of seniors that have provided a lot of really good leadership,” Hayden said.
Junior Carter Sintek is poised for a breakout season after putting together a strong summer and following it up with another strong fall ball campaign that saw him starting at quarterback on Friday nights and closing games on Saturday afternoons.
“Carter is a special talent, he really is,” Hayden said. “He is a very good player, but he comes out here to work every day.”
Sintek anchor a rotation that figures to be the focal point from the Knights.
“I think we are going to pitch it well and play good defense,” Hayden said. “That has been this group’s strength all the way up through their baseball careers. That’s going to be the backbone of what we are going to do.”
At the plate, the Knights will be looking to manufacture runs at every opportunity.
“We are going to have to be efficient,” Hayden said. “I think we are going to be a lot more balanced. As a team, we are going to have to bunt and steal bases and put pressure on defenses that way.
Bergan will begin its spring season at 5 p.m. Friday at home against Omaha Roncalli.
2021 Schedule
March 19 - Roncalli Catholic, 5 p.m.
March 20 - at Kearney, noon
March 22 - Omaha Bryant, 5 p.m.
March 23 - Lincoln North Star
March 26 - at Omaha North, 4:30 p.m.
March 27 - South Sioux City, noon
March 29 - Lincoln Southwest
April 5 - at Lincoln East
April 6 - Lincoln High, 5 p.m.
April 9 - Mount Michael, 5 p.m.
April 10 - at Skutt, noon
April 12 - at Millard South, 5 p.m.
April 15 - Conference Tournament
April 16 - Conference Tournament
April 17 - Conference Tournament
April 19 - Omaha Northwest, 5 p.m.
April 20 - at Lincoln Southeast, 4:30 p.m.
April 22 - at Millard North, 4:30 p.m.
April 23 - Columbus, 5 p.m.
April 26 - Omaha Gross, 5 p.m.
April 27 - at Lincoln Northeast
May 1 - Triangular
May 3 - at Norfolk, 5 p.m.
May 4 - Lincoln Pius X, 5 p.m.