BEEMER — The Fremont Bergan boys finished ninth Thursday during the Wisner-Pilger Cross Country Invitational at Indian Trails Golf Club.
Hartington-Newcastle won the meet with 46. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur were second with 52 while the host school was third at 74. Bergan totaled 145.
Senior Dre Vance led the Knights by placing fourth in 19:43.
“Dre ran a solid race and was in contention the entire way,” Bergan coach Wyatt Morse said. “He had to find another gear late and did so to get fourth. He was a little disappointed in his time being slower than last year, but overall the times were slower today across the board.”
Brenton Pitt was 40th in 22:45 while Ben Simonson was 47th in 23:07. Spencer Hamilton (54th in 23:34), Tyten Vance (60th in 23:53) and Nathan Fuchs (61st in 23:53) also competed for Bergan.
“The rest of the boys ran much better than last week and I look for them to keep improving,” Morse said. “We did a solid job of attacking the big hill, but got behind too many big packs and lost some places. We run next at our home meet which should help build confidence in the young team.”
In the girls’ division, Jadin Ostrand of Bergan was 24th in 27:23 while Emma Larson was 25th in 27:23. Shelby Gaver finished 40th in 30:04.
“The girls ran well again this meet,” Morse said. “Jadin and Emma were close to earning a medal again which was good to see. Shelby beat her time from last year which was a goal of of hers.”
Bergan hosts its invitational at 4 Thursday afternoon at Camp Calvin Crest.