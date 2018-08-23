Fremont Bergan’s most experienced cross country runner led the Knights at the team’s opening meet of the season Thursday.
Senior Dre Vance finished sixth overall in the East Butler Invitational at Timber Point Recreation Area. Bergan coach Wyatt Morse said full results were not available as of Thursday night.
“Dre struggled with the hills some,” Morse said. “That was my fault. I didn’t get him or the team prepared enough. We we will work on it before Beemer (the Wisner-Pilger Invite at Indian Trails Country Club on Aug. 30) that’s for sure. Overall, it was a little disappointing. I thought we could have some higher finishers, but I have to realize that four of my six runners were making their varsity debuts. We will get better for sure.”
Brenton Pitt finished 32nd for the Knights. Ben Simonson (38th), Tyten Vance (51st), Spencer Hamilton (54th) and Nathan Fuchs (60th) also competed.
For the girls, Jadin Ostrand finished 15th. Emma Larson was 16th while Shelby Gaver was 27th.
“The girls ran well,” Morse said. “I was very impressed with their performance today. Jadin got her second medal of her career and Emma was right there. Hopefully they can build on today.”
In the junior high division, Max Nosal won the boys’ race.
“He got his season off to a good start,” Morse said. “This is his third win in his four career races. I’m looking forward to seeing him get stronger as the year goes on.”