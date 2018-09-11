OMAHA -- Malcolm captured four of the top five individual places on its way to the boys' team championship Monday of the Yutan Invitational.
Noah Twohig of the Clippers won the 5K race at Walnut Grove Park in 17:42.96. Teammates Devyn Beekman (17:52.90) and John Swotek (17:57.88) were second and third, respectively. Dillon Beach of Malcolm was fifth in 18:07.50.
Malcolm finished with 11 points while Douglas County West was second with 41. Fremont Bergan finished eighth in the team standings with 143.
"Yutan always has a great field to compete against," Bergan coach Wyatt Morse said. "It was the first time all year we ran against that much quality competition which was an adjustment for us. With about half the season left, we really need to find our groove and handle the better competition."
Senior Dre Vance led the Knights by placing 11th in 18:38.24.
"Dre was in the mix for most of the race," Morse said. "He had some trouble at the start and had to make up ground the entire way."
Brenton Pitt of Bergan was 40th in 22:04.31 while Ben Simonson was 45th in 22:24.30. Spencer Hamilton (23:26.62), Nathan Fuchs (23:54.50) and Tyten Vance (24:04.63) finished 53rd, 54th and 55th, respectively.
"The boys are figuring out what pack running is all about, but the downside is our pack is toward the back," Morse said. "We have to find a way to move into the middle."
Nick Bennett led Douglas County West by placing sixth in 18:09.89 . Will Maca finished ninth in 18:28.85 while Ryan McArdle was 10th in 18:35.29. Ethan Maline finiished 16th in 19:20.33 and teammate Caden Scott was 19th in 19:32.80.
Max Nosal of Bergan won the junior high race in 10:58.63.
Fort Calhoun won the girls' division with 20 points. Malcolm was the runner-up with 34 while the Falcons were third with 58.
Amanda Aerts of East Butler won the individual championship in 21:03.87.
Jadin Ostrand (26:51.30) and Emma Larson (26:51.69) of the Lady Knights finished 26th and 27th, respectively. Teammate Shelby Gaver was 38th in 29:33.28.
"Emma and Jadin put themselves in a position early and maintained it," Morse said. "We need to have them get off to a quicker start and maintain top-15 position instead of 25th."
Bergan will compete Sept. 20 at the Fort Calhoun Invitational.