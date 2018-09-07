Dre Vance of Fremont Bergan achieved one of his goals for the season on Thursday during the Joe Wojtkiewicz Cross Country Invitational.
The senior captured top honors in the race in 21:01. Brady Timm of Yutan was second in 21:03.
“Dre finally got himself a first-place medal,” Bergan coach Wyatt Morse said. “It was one of his goals coming into this meet. It was a great race between him and Timm. They were stride for stride the entire course. Probably knowing the course a little better gave Dre the edge in the end.”
Heavy rains early in the week forced event organizers to make some changes.
“It was nice to run at home, but with the rain we had to create a new course which provided challenges,” Morse said. “Times were slower due to the amount of turns and small hills, but everyone had to run the course and still had to compete.”
David City Aquinas, with five runners in the top nine, won the boys’ team title with 21 points. Yutan was the runner-up with 36. Cornerstone Christian was third with 51 while Bergan was fifth with 92.
“This marks the sixth-straight year that we’ve been first or second in the meet so we are proud of that accomplishment,” Yutan coach Rod Henkel said. “Brady and Vance had a sprint to the finish and Vance justed edged him. We are encouraged by Brady’s progress.”
Isaac Kult of the Chieftains was fifth in 21:44.
“Isaac looked strong again as he caught one Aquinas runner (Will Eller) down the stretch,” Henkel said. “He is becoming more comfortable running and finding the pace with which he can compete.”
Carter Tichota of the Chieftains was 14th in 23:11 while Nash Braymen was 15th in 23:16.
“Carter and Nash ran much of the race close together and had to compete in the closing 800 to medal,” Henkel said. “It was a good sign to see those three freshmen compete.”
Brenton Pitt of Bergan was 26th in 24:40 while Ben Simonson was 34th in 26:10. Tyten Vance finished 37th in 26:32 and teammate Spencer Hamilton was 38th in 26:40. Nathan Fuchs placed 42nd in 27:06.
Aquinas won the girls’ team title with 16 points. Johnson Country Central was second with 34.
Bergan earned a pair of medals. Jadin Ostrand was 11th in 29:15 while Emma Larson was 12th in 29:18.
“The girls ran hard,” Morse said. “It was nice to see Jadin and Emma right by each other again. They both ran solid races to medal. Emma has been close many times.”
Shelby Gaver of the Lady Knights was 24th in 33:41.
“Shelby had her best finish in her last home race, which was good to see,” Morse said. “Hopefully we can keep improving going forward.”
North Bend finished third in the team standings with 38 points. Keira del Valle led the Tigers by placing sixth in 27:20. Teammate Abby Post was 10th in 29:06. Cami Faltin was 16th in 31:34 and Julia Knapp was 17th in 32:12.
Bergan will compete Monday in the Yutan Invitational at 4:30 Monday at Walnut Grove Park in Omaha.
In the junior high division, Max Nosal of Bergan raced to the boys’ championship in 9:20. Wesley Pleskac was ninth in 10:48 while Adam Wiese placed 20th in 13:27.
Gianna Frasher of Aquinas won the girls’ race in 10:31. Grace Kerkaert of Bergan was 10th in 12:56 while teammate Sophie O’Neil was 12th in 13:23. Mia Fischer finished 17th in 15:32.
“Our middle school kids did very well on the 1.2-mile course,” Morse said. “Max won the event easily and broke 10 minutes. Wesley was more confident and competed very nicely today. Grace led the girls while Sophie placed in her second meet and Mia was close and finished very well.”
Wojtkiewicz Invite
Girls Team Scores — David City Aquinas 16, Johnson County Central 34, North Bend 38, East Butler 57, St. Edward 98.
Top 15 Finishers — 1. Ashlie McDonald, JCC, 24:47. 2. Allie Frsher, DCA, 24:55. 3. Adeline Bergstrom, OCA, 27:06. 4. Dulci Archulete, DCA, 27:12. 5. Ella Moravec, DCA, 27:15. 6. Keira del Valle, NB, 27:20. 7. Dakotah Ludeman, JCC, 28:47. 8. Jessica Evans, CCH, 28:49. 9. Kate Slama, DCA, 28:54. 10. Abby Post, NB, 29:06. 11. Jadin Ostrand, FB, 29:15. 12. Emma Larson, FB, 29:18. 13. Olivia Bohac, EB, 29:20. 14. Hailey Clark, JCC, 29:21. 15. Faith Kozisek, DCA, 30:49.
Boys Team Scores — David City Aquinas 21, Yutan 36, Cornerstone Christian 51, Johnson County Central 70, Fremont Bergan 92, East Butler 97, North Bend 110, St. Edward 140.
Top 15 Finishers — 1. Dre Vance, FB, 21:01. 2. Brady Timm, Y, 21:03. 3. Peter Cisco, DCA, 21:15. 4. Luke Frasher, DCA, 21:44. 5. Isaac Kult, Y, 21:52. 6. Will Eller, DCA, 21:54. 7. Logan Barras, JCC, 22:02. 8. Hayden Schawang, DCA, 22:11. 9. Xavier Fiala, DCA, 22:29. 10. Ethan Haeder, CCS, 22:33. 11. Jordan Strong, CCS, 22:35. 12. Riley Riggs, STE, 23:01. 13. Nate Bernard, CCS, 23:09. 14. Carter Tichota, Y, 23:11. 15. Nash Braymen, Y, 23:16.