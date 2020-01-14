The Fremont Bowling Club varsity boys captured first place during competition last weekend at Parkway Lanes in Lincoln.
Garrett Hill was named captain of the all-tournament first team. He had games of 255, 218 and 238 while recording his highest tournament series of 711.
Camden McKenzie was second on the all-tournament first team. He recorded games of 208, 235 and 202 with a series of 645.
Nate Stinemates had a high game of 215 while Cole Macaluso bowled a high game of 213. Chris Emmons had a 200 as his top game.
The varsity girls finished second in their division.
Hailey Sickels placed second on the all-tournament first team with games of 166, 199 and 173 and a series of 538. Hayleigh Johnson and Kayleigh McKenzie placed first and second, respectively, on the second team.
Johnson had games of 151, 181 and 167 with a series of 499. McKenzie bowled games of 170, 159 and 165 with a series of 494.
The junior varsity boys placed five on the all-tournament first team while winning the championship.
Alex Riessen was named captain with a 610 series that included games of 172, 204 and 234. Logan Kunzweiler was second with games of 177, 158 and 182 for a 517 series.
Steven Bowling had a 494 series (games of 168, 155 and 171), Nathan Wusk recorded a series of 488 (including games of 179 and 180) while Adam Bergeron bowled a 450 series, including games of 162 and 150.
The Fremont girls placed second.
Lexi Montoya was third on the all-tournament first team with a 485 series. She had a high game of 175 and added a 166. Hannah Bowling was fourth on all-tourney team with a 407 series. She had a high game of 170.
The middle school bowlers competed at King’s Lanes in Norfolk.
The Fremont Gold finished sixth while the Fremont White was ninth.
Kailynn Valentine (314 series, 133 high game), Kaylee Halladay (309 series) and Emma Hill (309 series, 131 high game) manned the 2-3-4 spots on the all-tournament team.
Andrew Wusk earned a berth on the all-tournament second team. He finished with a series of 482 and bowled high games of 176 and 158.