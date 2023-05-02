Fremont's Carson Vecera continued his strong string of golf Tuesday at the Lincoln Southwest Invite.

Vecera turned in a +3, 74, at Pioneers Golf Club in Lincoln to finish 11th.

Four bogeys and one birdie were the only variations on his card

Drake Hull finished just off the medal pace, carding a +8, 79, while Beau Shanahan ended the day at +15, 86. Derrick Meyer added a 100 to round out the Tigers' team tally of 339.

Ryder Winn also shot 105 for Fremont.

Fremont finished 12th in the team standings.

Lincoln East won the tournament, shooting 296 as a group to fend off runner-up Millard West, who shot 299. The Spartan's Ben Lemke won the individual title at -1, 70.

Fremont will host a quad with Bennington, Blair and Elkhorn on Monday at Fremont Golf Club.