Vecera, Fremont wins Blair Quad

Fremont golf won the Blair Quad Monday at River Wilds Golf Course, shooting 162 as a team.

Carson Vecera won the nine-hole meet, shooting a -1, 35, the only player to shoot under par on the day.

He recorded back-to-back birdies on the third and fourth holes of the day to get to two under before recording his lone bogey on the day on the fifth. He finished his round with four-straight pars.

Beau Shanahan finished in this with a +5, 41 while Drake Hull tied for fourth a stroke back with a +6, 42.

Tyler Show rounded out the Tigers’ team score with a 44. Alex Riessen was one shot back of Show with a 45.

Fremont will play its final tournament of the regular season Friday at Norfolk Country Club, the site of the Class A state tournament.

