Fremont's Carson Vecera and Drake Hull both turned in solid rounds at the ultra-competitive Capitol City Invite Thursday at Holmes Golf Course in Lincoln, but couldn't find their way into the top 15.

Vecera carded a +4, 76, putting him in a six-way tie for 21st. Hull shot a +5, 77, good for a six-way tie for 28th.

Of the 80 golfers on the course, 35 of them broke 80 on their scorecard and 87.5 percent of field shot below 90.

"There wasn't a lot of wind and it wasn't cold and we've usually had at least one or the other this season," said Fremont coach Matt Burg on the low-scoring day across the tournament.

Omaha Westside's Trevor Gutschewski took home the individual title after a scorecard playoff broke a five-way tie for first place at -2, 70.

The Warriors, with three players in the five-way playoff, took home the team title by two strokes over Creighton Prep 282-284. Lincoln Southeast finished third at 292.

The Tigers finished 12th in the team standing with a 329 team score.

"That's the best we've posted yet and it was the most complete score that we've had," Burg said. "That's where we've been trying to get to all season, we just got to it at the wrong meet."

Rounding out the Tigers team score were Beau Shanahan, who posted an 84, and Derrick Meyer, who finished at 92. Carter Franzen also had a 103 for Fremont.

"(Beau) has been struggling to be consistent and I think that's what we got a little bit more of today," Burg said. "When he's consistent, he can be mid-to-low 80's rather than low 90's where he's been the last couple of weeks. He was focused today."

Fremont will take part in the Lincoln Southwest Invite at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Pioneer Golf Course.