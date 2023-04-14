Fremont's Carson Vecera spent time at the top of the leaderboard Friday at the Tigers' home invitational before finishing in a tie for fourth with a +1, 72, for the afternoon.

"I played pretty well today, hit a lot of fairways, lot of greens in regulations compared to Wednesday (at the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament)," Vecera said. "I just capitalized on a lot of those opportunities."

Vecera notched birdies on the second and third holes followed by a bogey on the fourth to start the day one-under through four. Nine-straight pars followed until a two-over stretch between the 14th and 16th - bogey, birdie, double-bogey - pushed Vecera down the leaderboard.

It's Vecera's second top five finish in as many weeks after picking up a win at the KHS Invitational last week. He credits his push to the top half of the podium this season to having a teammate push him.

"I attribute a lot of it to Drake (Hull)," Vecera said. "He's a really good golf and pushes me. I like to beat him and I want to go beat him, ya know."

Hull also finished on the podium for the Tigers, tying for 10th at +4, 75.

"It's been good to have them push each other for that top spot and compete back and forth," said Fremont coach Matt Burg. "You have to have that. You have to have guys that are going to push you in order for you to get better."

An up-and-down front nine featuring two bogeys and a double offset by back-to-back birdies on six and seventh left Hull three-over after nine.

Hull finished the round on a high note after back-to-back bogeys on 13 and 14, sinking a 40-foot putt from the back edge of the 18th green to end the day on a birdie.

"He's caught a bunch of bad breaks over the last couple of rounds and was just a few putts like (the one on eighteen) lipping out instead of going in and he's closer to the top of the medal stand," Burg said.

Fremont finished seventh in the team standing with a score off 332 filled out by Beau Shanahan's 87 and Anthony Chevalier's 98. Derrick Meyer also had a 100 for Fremont.

Westside's Trevor Gutschewski won the individual title at -3, 68, using an eagle on the 16th followed by back-to-back pars to hold off Lincoln Southeast's Gavin Gerch, who finished runner-up at -2, 69 after a bogey on 17.

Westside won the team title, shooting +1 as a team, leading by eight strokes over Lincoln Southeast.

Fremont will participate in the Columbus Invite next Thursday for the Tigers next round of competition.