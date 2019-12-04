VALLEY -- The best basketball coaches are like magicians -- the trick is truly accomplished only when its mechanics are so well-hidden that the audience begins to wonder if there was ever any trick at all.
Strategic decisions should be adroit yet seem obvious in retrospect; while matters of player motivation and team chemistry, however complicated, often require a nifty sleight of hand.
As the head girls basketball coach at Sandy Creek High School from 1977-2017, Russ Ninemire was a master at managing all of those things and a virtuoso at the skill of building magical basketball teams.
During his 40 years leading the Cougars, Ninemire and his maneuverings helped the Sandy Creek girls win 587 games and 10 state championships (in Classes C1 and C2).
"I was fortunate to have a lot of great players who worked really hard during my years at Sandy Creek," Ninemire said. "As a result, we were able to experience a great deal of success."
After retiring from SCHS in 2017, Ninemire spent one season as an assistant girls basketball coach at Omaha Marian (in 2018) and one year as a freshman boys basketball coach at Omaha Westside (in 2019), before being named the new head girls basketball coach at Douglas County West in the spring of 2019.
Now, Ninemire said he's hoping to bring his winning ways to another Class C1 girls basketball program.
"I really wanted to be a head coach again and this looked like a great opportunity here at DC West," Ninemire said. "I'm really looking forward to building another program."
Ninemire said he intends to build his program at DC West the same way he did at Sandy Creek: by playing fast on offense, applying great (mostly man) pressure on defense and establishing a deep player rotation.
"We will work to play fast and quick on the floor and along with good defensive pressure," Ninemire said. "We would like to play the way I played at Sandy Creek a bit."
With no seniors on the DCW roster this season, Ninemire will attempt to do so with a group of players with limited varsity experience.
"We are a very young team with not much varsity playing time around us," Ninemire said. "They will need to grow quickly into strong players. More time on the floor will help them get better."
Two returning letter-winners that Ninemire said he will count on to provide leadership this winter are junior Jasie Vieth and sophomore Faith White, who were both part-time varsity starters during the 2018-2019 season.
"They are both smart girls who play hard," Ninemire said. "I am going to lean on them as leaders and to help us change the culture of our program."
Other players that Ninemire said will figure into his 10-player rotation are juniors Kayla Lewis and Kayla Owens, sophomores Kaylyn McKinney, Emerson Fuglsang and Avery Wright, along with freshmen Ellesia Guardipee, Ellie McCarville, Keira Murdoch and Claire Smocke.
Although 16 of his 21 players are underclassmen this season, Ninemire said he's confident this year's Falcons can improve upon last year's 2-21 overall record.
"We are going to have to be patient, but our expectations will be high," Ninemire said. "We are looking to build a strong program that the players, school and community will be proud of."