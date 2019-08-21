Although Fremont High School graduated some key softball players in the spring, head coach Mike Schleicher believes the pieces are in place for another successful season.
FHS finished as the A-1 district runner-up last season with a 24-19 record. Gone are four-year starting shortstop Mikayla Paulson, pitcher Jewel Ashbrook and others, but Schleicher likes the Tigers’ potential.
“We’re replacing five every-day starters from last year,” Schleicher said. “We’ve got the girls to do it and they definitely have the physical abilities and the softball knowledge. They just have to get used to playing together. We have some kids moving to different positions this fall and some players in (the mix). It is just a matter of them getting used to who is playing to the left and right of them.”
Ashbrook finished 17-13 last year, but is now playing at Middlebury (Vermont) College. Carlie Neuhaus, a senior, returns after compiling a 7-6 record as a junior.
“She gave us some good innings last year,” Schleicher said. “I was able to watch quite a few of her games this summer and she did well. She is a little stronger and a little more mature with another year under her belt. I think she is ready for the season.”
As a hitter, Neuhaus compiled a .320 average with three home runs and 35 RBI.
Freshman Ella Cooper, the sister of 2018-19 senior Annie Cooper, will also pitch for the Tigers.
“She is a great athlete and looked very good in our scrimmage,” Schleicher said. “Ella and Carlie will split the pitching load. When Ella isn’t pitching, she’ll be in the outfield.”
Junior Aleesha Broussard returns as the starting catcher after hitting .283 and driving in 16 runs.
“She is like all of our players in that there are things that we’ll continue to work on, but she is definitely getting more comfortable and becoming more of a leader back there,” Schleicher said.
Juniors Emerson Gilfry and Karisa Davenport are competing for the backup catcher’s job.
Senior Cami Bisson has starting experience at first base. Tori Baker, the starting right fielder in 2018, will shift to third base after hitting .366, stealing 10 bases and knocking in 31 runs. The senior is also expected to see some time in the circle.
Another full-time starter from last year, Makenzie Ridder, will move from left field to shortstop. She hit .219 with four home runs and 19 RBI in 2018.
“Makenzie played quite a bit of shortstop on her summer team so that position isn’t new to her,” Schleicher said. “We feel pretty good about her being there.”
Sophomore Kylie Phillips takes over the second base job. In 29 games, she hit .343 with four RBI and 11 runs scored.
Infield depth will be provided by senior Mariah Cash and junior Alexa Chapman. The latter hit .400 in 25 plate appearances as a sophomore.
The outfield will have a new look to it with Anna Prauner in left, sophomore Mallory Schleicher in center and — when she isn’t pitching — Cooper. When Cooper is in the circle, one of three seniors: Morgan Kalisek, Raegan Hoyle or Maddie Schleicher will man the spot.
Baker, Ridder and Neuhaus are among the offensive leaders returning, but Schleicher believes other players can make an impact.
“Ella can hit the ball well,” he said. “Aleesha has some power at times and so does Kylie so we’ll play around with the lineup.
Team speed isn’t an issue, either.
“We’ve got some pretty quick girls that run for us in track,” he said. “We have girls that can execute the short game as well.”
The Tigers open their season by hosting fellow Heartland Athletic Conference squad Lincoln North Star at 5 on Thursday night at Schilke Field.
“With it being a HAC opponent, we want to come out of the gates well,” Schleicher said. “It will show us what we’re doing well and what we need to work on.”