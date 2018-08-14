Fremont High School enters the 2018 softball season with a wealth of experience returning from last year’s 17-21 team that finished as the A-1 district runner-up.
The Tigers, who open the season Thursday at Lincoln Northeast, return six position players as starters. Also back are their top two pitchers from 2017.
“I think the experience factor is a big thing for us,” Fremont coach Mike Schleicher said. “The majority of our starters are back on varsity so they are comfortable with each other. They know where we left off last year and what we want to get done this year.”
Senior Jewel Ashbrook and junior Carlie Neuhaus return as the Tigers’ top two pitchers. Ashbrook finished 14-18 last year while working 178 innings. She finished with 83 strikeouts. Neuhaus finished 2-3 with one save.
“We look at those two as 1A and 1B,” Schleicher said. “Both will throw games for us in the opening week of the season. Anyone that follows softball knows that a huge piece of your success is who is in the circle. Obviously, Jewel has a lot of experience, but Carlie came in and did a nice job during her first year in a varsity setting. They both played a pretty competitive summer schedule and that will pay dividends for us starting this week.”
Junior Tori Baker could also see action on the mound.
“We also have a couple of kids at the JV (junior varsity) level that are close, but I want to see a little more out of them,” Schleicher said.
Starting catcher Alyssa Dockerty graduated in May, but 2017 backup Aleesha Broussard is poised to take over the No. 1 role behind the plate.
“We’ve been happy with her development,” Schleicher said about the sophomore. “She did some catching for us last year and is ready to make that jump.”
The infield returns starters at third base, shortstop and second base.
Mikayla Paulson is beginning her fourth year as the starter at short. She hit a team-best .389 with 21 RBI and two home runs. She also swiped eight bases and had an on-base percentage of .529 and an OPS of 1.048.
Another senior, Annie Cooper, will be at second. She hit .338 with one homer and 17 RBI. She also connected for eight doubles. Jaylee Cone returns at third where she hit .256 and drove in 20 runs.
Schleicher said all three are key pieces of the Tigers’ offensive attack.
“Exactly where they fit in at as far as specifics of our batting order isn’t set yet, but we feel good about them setting the table for us,” he said.
Defensively the three 12th-graders are also solid.
“The infield is the heart and soul of our senior class,” Schleicher said. “Just to have those three girls, who are very comfortable playing alongside each other, is a huge blessing for us defensively.”
Another senior, Kailey Rensch, could see playing time at middle infield or at third.
Ashbrook and Cami Bisson, a junior, will share time at first base. Ashbrook hit .301 last fall with four home runs and 26 RBI.
“There may be a couple of others (figure into the mix), but right now we are looking at Jewel and Cami,” Schleicher said.
The outfield returns veterans in junior Makenzie Ridder in left, senior Izabel Dobbs in center, and junior Tori Baker in right.
Ridder hit .281 with eight home runs and 29 RBI. Baker hit .373 while Dobbs batted .254.
“All three of those kids have good instincts,” Schleicher said. “They get a good break on the ball and have good speed. We feel real comfortable about leaving the outfield the way we left it last year.”
Schleicher hopes that the plethora of experience will help carry the Tigers in tight games.
“The biggest thing we need to improve on is just finding a way to win the close games,” he said. “That is a challenge every year. We talk about the one- or two-run games and what we could’ve done differently to get those to swing our way. We had a few that we felt got away from us last year.”
The Heartland Athletic Conference welcomes Kearney, Norfolk and Lincoln Pius to the league this year.
“It doesn’t get any easier for anybody,” Schleicher said about the additions. “Norfolk has been a rival for us over the years and now they are an official member of the conference. Then you bring in Kearney and Pius who have had a pretty good softball pedigrees the last few years. Our kids are excited, though, to see some of these teams and mix up our schedule a bit.”
The Tigers square off with a HAC team to open the season. The Rockets finished 7-32 last year and lost 11 of their last 12 games. On Friday, Fremont will face Omaha North at 6 p.m. in the Omaha Bryan Tournament. The Tigers are seeded second based on last season’s power points while the Vikings are seventh. Fremont will then play two games on Saturday.
“It is a good opener and good opening weekend for us to test our lineup and see what we’ve got,” Schleicher said. “We’re going to start with a smaller varsity group (11 players) the first week than we normally have, but there is definitely some varsity competition going on. I think you’ll see some new faces coming up in the next few weeks.”