Fremont High School showcased some talented veterans and promising freshmen Saturday in the girls division of the Pat Murphy Track Invitational.
The Tigers finished third behind Class A’s top-rated Lincoln Southwest and third-ranked Kearney. The Silver Hawks captured the title with 174.50 points while the Bearcats were next with 112.50. The Tigers finished with 100.
“It was a real positive day for our team,” Fremont coach TJ Roffers said. “We had some high-caliber events where our girls really stepped up. At the end of the day, we were thrilled with the way our kids competed. Those were two of the top-ranked teams in the state and we (battled) well with them.”
Senior Juanita Mendoza took top honors in the pole vault by clearing 10-0. Defending state champion Jaidyn Garrett of Columbus missed the meet due to a school commitment, but Roffers said the event was deep.
“There were still a lot of good quality vaulters there,” he said. “Juanita has been consistent this year. We just need to figure some things out so we can be better down the stretch. We’ll get some technique things ironed out so she can make higher heights.”
Lucy Dillon accounted for Fremont’s other individual win. She took first in the 400 meters in 59.24. Dillon ran a 58.42 earlier this year and is closing in on her cousin Liz Sajevic’s freshman school record of 58.36.
“The weather wasn’t perfect for her to run a fast time, but she did,” Roffers said. “She definitely has her eyes on Liz’s freshman record, but I thought she ran a quality race. To get a championship from her was a tremendous accomplishment. “
Fremont also captured top honors in a pair of relays. In the 3,200-meter event, senior Avery Decker, junior Myia Johnson and sophomores Shelby Bracker and Emily Nau combined for the championship in 9:52.79.
Decker also ran a leg on the victorious 4x4 relay. She was joined Shelby Bracker, Dillon and ninth-grader Elli Dahl in recording a time of 4:16.68.
Decker also added a third-place finish in the 800 meters (2:24.96).
“Avery had a tremendous meet,” Roffers said. “She helped get us in position to win the 4x8 and then ran about the exact same time in the open 800 to get third. She then helped finish the meet well in the 4x4.”
Dahl finished second in the 3,200 meters. Lindsey Blehm of Southwest won the race in 11:17.06 while Dahl next in 11:17.84. Mara Hemmer was fourth in 11:38.39.
“The distance crew is one of the strengths of our team,” Roffers said. “That 3,200 was probably one of the best races of the day.”
Hemmer was third in the 1,600 in 5:24.38 while Nau was sixth in 5:32.62.
The throwers also picked up some key points. Allison Rameriz was third in the discus (110-4) while teammate Hadley Dowty was sixth (101-8). In the shot put, Mackenzie Kinning was sixth at 35-2. All three are freshmen.
“The throws was an area we were pleasantly surprised,” Roffers said. “We had all three of our girls make the finals in the discus and to get two to place was huge. Mackenzie’s 35-2 in the shot was a huge breakthrough. Hopefully this is a huge confidence boost for all of them.”
Senior Kennedy Jones and freshman Tania Gleason accounted for 20 points in the sprints. Jones was third in the 200 (27.60) while Gleason was fourth (27.74). In the 100, Gleason was third (12.88) followed by Jones (13.03).
The Tigers have a week off from competition before the Bellevue West Invitational on April 22.
“We’ll use this as a good training week for us,” Roffers said.
Pat Murphy Invite
Team Scores — Lincoln Southwest 174.50, Kearney 112.50, Fremont 100, Norfolk 47, Columbus 38, Millard North 26, Omaha South 11, Millard South 10, Lincoln Southeast 7.
Event Winners and FHS Placers
Pole Vault — 1. Juanita Mendoza, F, 10-0.
Discus — 1. Macy Fuller, K, 121-3. 3. Allison Rameriz, F, 110-4. 6. Hadeley Dowty, F, 101-8.
Shot Put — 1. Abigail Gerber, C, 40-5. 5. Mackenzie Kinning, F, 35-2.
High Jump — 1. Kaylee Berry, LSW, 5-2.
Long Jump — 1. Katelyn Thompson, LSW, 17-2.
Triple Jump — 1. Jaden Ferguson, LSW, 34-8.
3,200-Meter Relay — 1. Fremont (Avery Decker, Myia Johnson, Shelby Bracker, Emily Nau), 9:52.79.
100-Meter Hurdles — 1. Katelyn Thompson, LSW, 14.83.
100 Meters — 1. Sammie Scarlett, K, 12.43. 3. Tania Gleason, F, 12.88. 4. Kennedy Jones, 13.03.
400 Meters — 1. Lucy Dillon, F, 59.24.
3,200 Meters — 1. Lindsey Blehm, LSW, 11:17.06. 2. Elli Dahl, F, 11:17.84. 4. Mara Hemmer, F, 11:38.39.
200 Meters — 1. Sammie Scarlett, K, 26.37. 3. Jones, F, 27.60. 4. Gleason, F, 27.74.
800 Meters — 1. Kate Dilsaver, LSW, 2:22.98. 3. Avery Decker, F, 2:24.96.
300-Meter Hurdles — 1. Elle Dahlgren, K, 47.51.
1,600 Meters — 1. Brianna Rinn, 5:20.42. 3. Hemmer, F, 5:24.38. 6. Emily Nau, F, 5:32.62.
400-Meter Relay — 1. Kearney, 52.63. 3. Fremont (Mendoza, Mikayla Paulson, Dillon, Gleason), 52.96.
1,600-Meter Relay — 1. Fremont (Decker, Johnson, Dillon, Dahl), 4:16.68.