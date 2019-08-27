HOOPER -- Following a disappointing 1-8 finish last season, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder will look to improve and grow as a team under the guidance of Coach Dustin Sealey.
"We have had a very good summer and our kids have grown a lot physically and mentally as football players," said Sealey, who is in his ninth year as head coach. "They were busy with various things, but they still made it to the weight room and participating in 7-on-7. Hopefully all the hard work we have put in will translate to success as we enter the season.”
Sealey welcomes back junior Riley Hoetfelker at quarterback. As a sophomore, Hoetfelker was 74 of 155 passing for 885 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also rushed for 85 yards and one score.
"I'm excited to see what he can do this year," Sealey said. "He has grown physically and has matured. Having a year of experience playing quarterback can make a huge difference."
Fremont Tribune All-Area pick Brady Hull graduated, but Sealey is hoping junior Beto Valdivia (5-foot-5, 150 pounds) and junior Connor Larson (5-10, 174) can pick up the slack. As a sophomore, Larson rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns, which was second behind Hull's team-best 916 yards.
Sealey also likes the potential of sophomore Jake Purdy (5-7, 145).
Larson was the Raiders' top receiver with 32 catches for 399 yards and five touchdowns.
"Connor had a good year at receiver and he is a good punt and kick returner for us,' Sealey said. "We want to get him the ball as much as we can."
Keaton Bushlow, a 6-0, 145-pound junior, returns on the outside after making three catches and scoring one touchdown in 2018.
Junior Dru Mueller (135 yards receiving and three touchdowns) is also back along with junior Garrett Palmer, who had six catches last fall. Senior Alex Wagner (10 catches for 126 receiving yards) will be at tight end.
Defensively, Wagner (25 tackles) will be at a tackle spot while Valdivia (53 tackles and 10 tackles for loss), Larson (42 tackles and Logan Boothe (23 stops) return at linebacker. Also back is senior lineman Alex Miller (5-10, 220).
"We have a lot of guys who are three-year starters for us so I'm looking forward to a big jump this year," Sealey said.
Bushlow is back at kicker after connecting on 12 exra-points a year ago.
“I expect us to learn from last season what we can and can't do as a team and what it takes to beat good teams,” Sealey said. “We have a loaded schedule but I think we need to finish out games better than we did last season."
The Raiders have a tough challenge to open the season. They will host Class C-2's No. 8 Fremont Bergan. After facing the Knights, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder has successive road games at North Bend and Boys Town.
"Bergan is a big game for us," Sealey said. "We like playing them. Once you get that first game under your belt, it can set the tone for the rest of them."
The Raiders are eager to get their season under way.
"The kids are excited and ready to go," Sealey said. "They seem dialed in and very focused."