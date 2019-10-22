Fremont High utilized a balanced attack in the opening round of the Heartland Athletic Conference Volleyball Tournament.
The Tigers defeated seed Grand Island 25-13, 22-25, 25-14, 25-15 on Monday night at Al Bahe Gymnasium.
Ellah Hofer, Lily Vaughn and Hannah Wilson each had seven kills for FHS. Mya Bolden and Grace Williams combined for 11 kills.
Wilson recorded 28 assists while Hofer had 15 assists and six blocks. Bolden also had six blocks. Elise Estudillo served nine aces to go along with 10 digs. Emmalee Sheppard had a team-high 17 digs and four aces.
“It was a very evenly distributed game,” Fremont coach Cindy Kostek said. “Hannah Wilson did a great job of distributing the ball and she had seven kills.”
Fremont (14-15), the No. 7 seed, advances to play Lincoln Southwest (19-11), the No. 2 seed.
You have free articles remaining.
HAC TOURNAMENT
Monday’s matches
Norfolk def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-17, 25-15, 25-11
Fremont def. Grand Island, 25-13, 22-25, 25-14, 25-15
Lincoln High def. North Star, 25-23, 25-13, 25-22