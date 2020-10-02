 Skip to main content
Fremont High School's Dig Pink night set for Oct. 6
Fremont High School's Dig Pink night set for Oct. 6

The Fremont High School volleyball team’s 10th annual Dig Pink night will be Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Fremont High School.

The event will take place during the Tigers’ home volleyball matches against Lincoln Pius X. The reserve game begins at 5 p.m., followed by the junior varsity game at 6 p.m. and the varsity game at 7 p.m.

The fundraiser will feature a live auction of over 20 baskets (including sports, golf and home accent themes), autographed memorabilia, a raffle, novelty items to purchase and more.

All proceeds will go to the Side-Out Foundation for breast cancer research.

