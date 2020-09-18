George leading Fremont volleyball in kills

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fremont junior outside hitter Michayla George is on track to put her name in the Lady Tigers record book having racked up 99 kills through the first fifteen games for Fremont (9-6).

To reach the top 20 all-time for Fremont, George will need to finish with more than 148 kills. Amanda Hunt set Fremont’s all-time single-season record with 321 in 2004.

“That has pushed me a lot,” George said. “My goal is to break a record by the time I graduate.”

As a sophomore, George had just 19 kills.

“Michayla worked tirelessly in the offseason,” coach Cindy Kostek said. “She has gotten stronger. Her approach is very powerful. She has always had a hard swing, but I think this year with all the hard work she is getting up higher.”

Now she leads Fremont in the kills department.

“Especially through club season, I worked really hard and did a lot of training on my own throughout quarantine,” George said. “I was just staying on top of it when we were off.”

George ranks in the top 10 of Class A in kills, tied with Carly Purdy of North Platte for 10th.