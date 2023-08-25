The start of Bergan’s jamboree match was put on hold for a minute as the Knights tried to work out who the opening server would be against Omaha Mercy.

It’s an issue—the Knights also went through three different line-up iterations during the two-set warm-up for the season—that hasn’t cropped up for the Knights after over a half decade of straight-forward transitions.

It’s a puzzle—the Knights went through three different line-up iterations in just two sets Tuesday—but one long-time Bergan head coach Sue Wewel is enjoying solving.

“It’s a work in progress,” said Bergan coach Sue Wewel. “It’s a really fun work in progress, we’re having a great time, it’s just we’re not quite concrete with our line-up.

The line-up conundrum is only exacerbated by the loss of senior Summer Bojanski, a three-year starter at libero, due to a leg injury last basketball season.

Wewel hopes to get Bojanski back by October. In the meantime, Bergan will run without a libero.

The Knights will also be breaking in not one, but two new setters as Bergan runs a modified 6-2. Claire Mlnarik will handle the main setting duties along with freshman Tessa Powers. The two-setter approach will allow Mlnarik to retain the ability to get some swings in after spending the first two-years with the Knights on the outside.

“We’re working on a blend of Claire passes because she’s our best passer and then Tessa is the other setter and she sets the first ball, but then once the play develops then Claire becomes the main setter,” Wewel said. “It’s working.”

Both setters will have a safety blanket in senior Paige Frickenstein. The 6’1” outside hitter committed to Midland is coming off a 335 kill junior year.

The other offensive weapons back for Bergan are seniors Linden Nosal and Sydney Meyer, who had 83 and 56 kills, respectively, last year. The Knights will also be mixing in freshman Peyton Langhorst in the front row.

The unexpected benefit of the new line-up is having some flexibility to draw out the best looks for their offense.

“We’re working on how can we can have good match-ups,” Wewel said

It worked out Thursday night in the Knights home opener as Bergan, ranked No. 4 in the Lincoln Journal Stars’ preseason poll, dispatched Omaha Roncalli 3-0 (25-21, 25-19, 25-15).

Frickenstein went for 14 kills to pace the offense. Nosal added six kills and a team-leading three aces.

The setting duties came out to nearly 50/50 with Mlnarik dishing out 16 assists with 10 digs while Powers had 10 assists.

Bergan started the Wisner-Pilger tournament Friday night and will continue play Saturday.