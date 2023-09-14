Kate Denker and Mattie Dalton have been on the volleyball court together since grade school, forging a connection as setter and hitter.

Fittingly, the pair crossed their respective millennium milestone within hours of each other.

Denker went over the 1,000 assist mark early Saturday morning at the Bellevue East Invitations while facing the host Chieftains. In the final game of the day, Dalton secure milestone kill against Columbus in the third place game.

“They are some of the hardest workers in the gym and they have earned it,” said Fremont coach Sami Hansen. “They do everything that we ask of them and want to get better every time they come in.”

Tuesday, after a 3-0 sweep of Lincoln High in front of the Fremont faithful, the duo were recognized for their accomplishments.

“It’s a bucket list item for every high school hitter, right now I am overwhelmed with how grateful I am for my teammates and how they went out of their way to celebrate Kate and I,” Dalton said.

The pair took different paths to their convergence at 1,000.

Denker was a jack-of-all trades for Fremont her freshman year, seeing action in 42 sets with just five assists to her name.

Denker made up for lost time as a sophomore, grabbing the reigns of the Tigers’ offense and never letting go.

“As a freshman, I played all over the place and was just trying to find my role on the team. “Last year, I got the opportunity to run a 5-1.”

She recorded 735 assists in her first year as the Tigers primary setter,

“Kate is such a baller, she is really what makes me great,” Dalton said. “She really sets me up for success, no pun intended.”

Dalton, who announced her commitment to the University of North Dakota as well Saturday, has starred for the Tigers since joining the program as a freshman.

She was second on the team in kills that year with 233 then doubled it as a sophomore with 505.

Through 42 sets this fall, she’s put down 278, which leads Class A, with a season-high 33 coming in Fremont’s pool play win over Syracuse at the start of the Bellevue East Invitational.

“Mattie is crazy, she’s an amazing teammate,” Denker said. “Our connection has really grown.”

Both acknowledged their teammates for helping them reach their milestones.

“Volleyball is such a cool sport because everybody depends on everybody,” Dalton said.

Fremont (12-6) returns to the court next Tuesday, traveling to Lincoln to face Lincoln East