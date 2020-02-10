Wahoo beats GICC in 3 OTs

Wahoo High defeated Grand Island Central Catholic 82-80 in triple overtime in boys basketball action recently.
Trey Scheef led four Warriors in double figures with 26 points. Trevor Kasischke added 17, Triston Keeney 15 and Thomas Waido 10 in the win.
WAHOO 82, GICC 80, 3OT
|Wahoo
|15
|15
|12
|15
|9
|6
|10
|--
|82
|GICC
|16
|20
|14
|7
|9
|6
|8
|--
|80
Wahoo--Madrid 3, Keeney 15, Hancock 4, Harris 7, Scheef 26, Kasischke 17, Waido 10.
GICC--Martinez 18, Bales 34, Turek 2, Wenzl 3, Herbek 10, Lowry 13.