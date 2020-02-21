Wahoo boys blast Blair 81-46
Wahoo High

After leading 52-22 at halftime, the Wahoo High boys basketball team cruised to an 81-46 win over Blair Thursday night.

Wahoo's senior duo of Trey Scheef and Thomas Waido shared game-high honors with 16 points apiece. Tristen Keeney added 13 points in the win.

WAHOO 81, BLAIR 46

Blair111115 --46 
Wahoo 25 27 19 10 --81 

Blair--Nickerson 13, Tupa 5, Hadwig 2, Saw. Lawton 5, Schrick 2, Rasmussen 3, Sam Lawton 2, Mathiesen 1, Stewart 5, Ulrich 2, Ogle 6.

Wahoo--Madrid 9, Keeney 13, Hollowell 2, Harris 6, Scheef 16, Sears 2, Kaischke 9, Waido 16, Grandgenett 4, Lausterer 4.

