Wahoo girls earn state berth with win over Chase County
View Comments
top story

Wahoo girls earn state berth with win over Chase County

{{featured_button_text}}
Wahoo High

Kendal Brigham scored a game-high 13 points and Kelsie Sears and Kharissa Eddie added 10 points apiece to lead Wahoo High to a 51-36 win over Chase County Friday night in the District C1-8 final at Kearney High School.

Wahoo will meet St. Paul at 10:45 Thursday at Devaney Sports Center in the first round of the state tournament.

WAHOO 51, CHASE COUNTY 36

Wahoo 12 14 11 14 --51 
Chase County 11 10 --36 

Wahoo--Brigham 13, Sears 10, Eddie 10, Iversen 6, Luben 6, Greenfield 6.

Chase County--M. McNair 9, Peterson 2, Richmond 10, Spady 3, B. McNair 8, Bubak 4.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News