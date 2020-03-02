Wahoo girls earn state berth with win over Chase County

Kendal Brigham scored a game-high 13 points and Kelsie Sears and Kharissa Eddie added 10 points apiece to lead Wahoo High to a 51-36 win over Chase County Friday night in the District C1-8 final at Kearney High School.
Wahoo will meet St. Paul at 10:45 Thursday at Devaney Sports Center in the first round of the state tournament.
WAHOO 51, CHASE COUNTY 36
|Wahoo
|12
|14
|11
|14
|--
|51
|Chase County
|11
|10
|9
|6
|--
|36
Wahoo--Brigham 13, Sears 10, Eddie 10, Iversen 6, Luben 6, Greenfield 6.
Chase County--M. McNair 9, Peterson 2, Richmond 10, Spady 3, B. McNair 8, Bubak 4.