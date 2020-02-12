Wahoo girls find 'groove,' solve Malcolm for road win

MALCOLM — For most of Tuesday's game, neither the Class C-1 No. 10 Wahoo girls basketball team nor Malcolm could break down each other’s zone defense. It was simply a question of which team could break through first.
In the end, it was Wahoo that found its offense, and the Warriors went on a late 16-0 run to propel them to a 41-22 victory.
Wahoo (16-6) and Malcolm (17-5) combined to score just two points in the game’s opening 5 minutes. The Warriors in particular struggled against a disciplined Malcolm zone defense that clogged the lane. After going scoreless for the game’s first 6 minutes, Wahoo claimed a 7-6 lead at the end of the first quarter following a Toni Greenfield three-pointer.
The second quarter began with a roughly 2-minute stretch of Wahoo retaining possession without even attempting a shot. Wahoo again went scoreless for long stretches, with three-pointers from Taylor Luben and Kendal Brigham accounting for the entirety of its second-quarter offense.
As good as Malcolm’s defense was, Wahoo forced seven first-half turnovers and kept the Clippers from hitting a three-pointer in the first half, taking a 13-12 lead into the break.
“We talked at halftime that we needed to get our groove back on and start playing basketball and taking away their power,” Wahoo coach Linda Walker said.
After Malcolm 6-footer Emma Brown found some success in the low post to begin the second half, Wahoo deployed its secret weapon — Autumn Iversen. The 5-foot-6-inch guard played valuable defense and swung the ball quickly on offense, allowing Wahoo to find some open three-point shots.
The Warriors went 7-of-17 from three-point range and quickly turned a 20-18 third-quarter deficit into a 34-20 lead midway through the fourth quarter.
“We got our hands on a lot of good steals and we were reading really well where the ball was going to go. We just broke out and we finally got our gusto to run the floor,” Walker said.
Brigham, who scored her 1,000th career point in Wahoo’s Monday night game against Waverly, led the Warriors with 14 points, including three three-pointers. Taylor Luben added 10 points.
Going up against Wahoo’s 1-3-1 zone was a difficult task for Malcolm, especially just three days after a hard-fought 48-44 overtime loss to Weeping Water in the ECNC Tournament final. Emma Brown led the Clippers with 10 points, but an 0-for-8 performance from beyond the arc and 16 turnovers were too much to overcome.
“I think there were still a few emotions about losing the championship game,” Malcolm head coach Andy Klepper said. “We knew what was on the line and we’re not going to make any excuses, we just got beat by a good team tonight.”