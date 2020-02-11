Wahoo High boys edge Waverly

WAVERLY--Wahoo High's boys basketball team outscored Waverly 23-17 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 66-59 win Monday.
Thomas Waido led the Warriors with 15 points while Trey Scheef added 15, Triston Keeney 12 and Trevor Kasischke 11.
WAHOO 66, WAVERLY 59
|Wahoo
|9
|11
|23
|23
|--
|66
|Waverly
|17
|10
|15
|17
|--
|59
Wahoo--Mardrid 9, Keeney 12, Hancock 5, Scheef 14, Kasischke 11, Waido 15.
Waverly--Murray 11, Stoddard 21, Heffelfinger 18, Benes 4, Miller 2, Wingrove 3.