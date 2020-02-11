Wahoo High boys edge Waverly
  Updated
Wahoo High

WAVERLY--Wahoo High's boys basketball team outscored Waverly 23-17 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 66-59 win Monday.

Thomas Waido led the Warriors with 15 points while Trey Scheef added 15, Triston Keeney 12 and Trevor Kasischke 11.

WAHOO 66, WAVERLY 59

Wahoo 11 23 23 --66 
Waverly 17 10 15 17 --59 

Wahoo--Mardrid 9, Keeney 12, Hancock 5, Scheef 14, Kasischke 11, Waido 15.

Waverly--Murray 11, Stoddard 21, Heffelfinger 18, Benes 4, Miller 2, Wingrove 3.

