A fourth-quarter rally by the Arlington girls basketball team wasn't enough as Wahoo High went on to win 41-35 Friday night in Arlington.

The Eagles (12-10) outscored the Warriors 9-4 in the fourth quarter after trailing 37-26 after the third quarter.

Senior point guard Kendal Brigham scored a game-high 17 points for Wahoo (14-6). Arlington's Kailynn Gubbels scored 12 points and Jaidyn Spoon added 10 in the loss.

WAHOO 41, ARLINGTON 35 

Wahoo 13 15 --41 
Arlington 12 --35 

Wahoo--Luben 7, Iversen 3, Eddie 7, Sears 7, Brigham 17.

Arlington--Green 2, Gubbels 12, Bruning 7, Spoon 10, Theiler 2, Miller 2.

