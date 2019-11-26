LINCOLN — Pierce got the first break in the Class C-1 state championship game Tuesday, but Wahoo High School got in the last word.
The Warriors overcame a fumbled punt early in the game to put on a dominating performance in beating the Bluejays 38-0 at Memorial Stadium.
The Warriors fumbled away a punt about midway through the first quarter that was recovered by Carter Rohrich of the Bluejays at the Wahoo 11.
After a run by the Bluejays went nowhere, Kole Bordovsky of the Warriors picked off a Dalton Freeman pass. The linebacker rambled all the way down to the Pierce 13 and Trevin Lubben scored the next play — the first of five touchdowns by the University of Nebraska preferred walk-on.
“We didn’t blink,” Wahoo coach Chad Fox said about the Warriors’ turnover. “We responded to adversity and then we responded to the turnover we got. That was huge and gave us some confidence.”
Bordovsky, who finished with 10 tackles, said the play helped swing the momentum the Warriors’ way.
“It was a really big moment. Even though I got caught, I did get it down there and we turned it into a touchdown,” he said.
Pierce never recovered from the turnover as the Warriors posted the shutout.
“We didn’t expect it to be like this,” Luben said about the score. “We figured it would be a dogfight for four quarters. I just think this shows how good our defense is and how our hard work paid off.”
Luke Partridge picked off another Freeman pass at the Warriors 40 on the Bluejays’ next possession. That led to a 24-yard field goal by Jesus Zaragoza with :20 left in the first quarter.
After Pierce punted on its next series, the Warriors traveled 68 yards in 15 plays and ate up 6 minutes and 27 seconds of the clock.
Luben did most of the damage, but quarterback Thomas Waido also had 10-yard completions on the drive to Cooper Hancock and Partridge.
Luben followed a block by Brandon Swahn to cover the final 2 yards and make it 17-0 with 4:00 left in the half.
Misfortune continued to haunt the Bluejays as fullback Brett Tinker lost a fumble on Pierce’s next series that Waido recovered. Luben’s 4-yard TD made it 24-0 heading into the half.
“This was awesome,” Fox said. “The kids played so well. It was a long 10 days of preparation to get to this point. ... The kids handled it all very well. They showed up today and played exceptionally well against a very tough opponent.”
Luben finished with 40 carries and 264 yards, including a 79-yard jaunt in the third quarter that helped set up another one of his scores.
“He is just a tremendous athlete,” Fox said. “We’re very fortunate to have him on our team.”
The win gives the Warriors their first state championship in football and improves their record to 13-0. Pierce ends the season at 12-1.