Trevin Luben has left his mark in the Wahoo High School football record book.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound senior broke several records on his way to helping the Warriors to the Class C-1 state championship.
"He was a tough runner for us with big-play capabilities," Wahoo coach Chad Fox said about the University of Nebraska walk-on.
Luben rushed for a C-1 best 2,137 yards and 41 touchdowns. He ended his prep career as the Warriors' all-time leading rusher with 4,736 yards. He also set school marks with 474 points in his career, including a school-best 264 in 2019.
For his efforts, Luben is the honorary captain of the Fremont Tribune All-Area Offensive Team.
He is joined on the 14-player team by quarterbacks Austin Endorf of North Bend and Jack Cooper of Fremont High, running backs Caden Egr of Yutan and Ethan Mullally of North Bend, receivers Dawson Glause of Fremont and Breckin Peters of North Bend.
The line includes FHS teammates Kade Richardson and Keegan Menning, Wahoo teammates Callen Phillips and Gunner Vanek and Laurence Brands of Oakland-Craig. Jesus Zaragoza of Wahoo is the kicker while Ethan Villwok of Bergan is at the "athlete" spot.
Endorf, a 6-3, 185-pound senior, led the Tigers to back-to-back state playoff appearances. He was 199 of 302 passing for 2,367 yards and 24 touchdowns. He threw for 6,530 career yards and 68 touchdowns.
North Bend coach Ryan Stieren said Endorf holds almost all of the school's passing records.
"Austin had an enormous career statistically for us, but his leadership was even more important," he said. "He spearheaded the change in getting his teammates to put in the extra work that it takes to be successful."
The 5-11, 165-pound Cooper bounced back from a knee injury as a sophomore to have a memorable junior season. He was 128 of 210 passing for 1,812 yards and 16 touchdowns.
"He really worked on his passing and he had an outstanding year," Fremont coach Seth McClain said. "He is a dynamic kid in that you tell him something once and it is done. He's a coach's dream. He is a great leader and kids want to follow him."
McClain is impressed with Cooper's ability to improvise if a play breaks down.
"He is good at going off the script," he said. "Those receivers worked with him every single day and they know that when he breaks the pocket, they better work to get open because there is a good chance he will get one of them the ball."
Egr, a 5-10, 180-pound junior, rushed for 1,600 yards on 261 carries and scored 11 touchdowns.
"Our offensive line was comprised of three sophomores, one junior and one freshman so he was running behind a young, undersized (group). I think that makes (his numbers) a little more impressive," Yutan coach Dan Krajicek said.
Egr ran for 338 yards and three scores during a 36-0 victory over Malcolm. As a middle linebacker this season, he recorded 85 tackles and three interceptions.
Mullally, a junior, was a good complement to Endorf's passing game. He rushed for 1,402 yards and 18 touchdowns on 225 carries.
"The ability to run the football this season took our offense to a new level, which our offensive line deserves credit" Stieren said. "But Ethan is a special running back. He has great vision and the ability to make cuts and make guys miss. He gets a lot of extra yards and turns normal gains into explosive (plays)."
Peters, a 6-0 junior, was Endorf's favorite receiver. he caught 74 passes for 912 yards and 11 touchdowns. As a linebacker on defense, he recorded 67 tackles with six sacks, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
"Breckin had a great year, both offensively and defensively," Stieren said. "Whenever we needed a huge play, he was the guy that made them."
Peters' physical skills made him a tough receiver for opposing secondaries to defend.
"He is a very difficult match-up being 205 pounds and having the type of mobility that he has," Stieren said. "Teams would often times devote two guys just to him which opened things up for others."
Glause, a 6-0,160-pound junior, is a talented baseball player, but he made an impact on the football field. He caught 38 passes for 784 yards and eight touchdowns.
"What is crazy is that (football) is his second favorite sport," McClain said. "Baseball is his love, but he made some great catches for us in big moments. When he is in the open field, you aren't going to catch him."
Glause had six catches for 195 yards and one touchdown against Omaha Burke and six catches for 168 yards and two scores against Elkhorn.
"We've had some great receivers through the years," McClain said. "I know Matt Donahue (the 2007 Tribune Male Athlete of the Year who earned a football scholarship to Ohio University) was before my time, but I think you'd have to put him in that same category. Dawson is just super competitive and he doesn't like to lose at anything."
Brands, a 6-3, 235-pound senior, was a key blocker on the Knights' C-2 state championship team. O-C rushed for 4, 279 yards.
"He really dominated for us up front," Oakland-Craig coach Joe Anderson said.
Phillips (6-1, 240) and Vanek (6-2, 235) earned all-state C-1 honors for the Warriors.
"Callan was our best offensive lineman and a two-year starter," Fox said. "Gunnar was a three-year starter and continued to improve this season. He became one of the best centers we have had here."
Seniors Richardson (6-5, 300) and Menning (6-4, 310) will continue their athletic careers next fall. Richardson accepted a scholarship offer from the University of Nebraska at Kearney while Menning will join Nebraska as a preferred walk-on.
Richardson may shift from tackle to guard for the Lopers.
"They are going to love him from the get-go," McClain said. "He'll be phenomenal for them. He probably got tired of me telling him to ease up in practice because I didn't want him to hurt our younger guys. When he locks on to you, there is only one way you are going and that is backwards."
Menning made significant progress from early in his career to his senior season.
"It is insane how much he improved from his first two seasons to now," McClain said. "To be honest, after his sophomore year I didn't know if he had it in him to play for us, let alone be a walk-on (at UNL). But he is a total perfectionist. He is probably lifting or running as we speak."
That work ethic will definitely help in the next chapter of Menning's athletic career.
"He is talented and he is athletic for a big guy," McClain said. "He has a bright future ahead of him because he is still growing. I know he has a long ways to go, but he can improve even more. You don't put the numbers up we did as an offense without him or Kade."
Zaragoza was a three-year starter for Fox and was a consistent kicker. He connected on six field goals and was 75-for-78 on extra-points.
Villwok, a 6-0, 205-pound senior, ended his career with 132 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 18 carries in a playoff loss to Battle Creek. For the season, he rushed for 915 yards on 140 carries and scored 12 TDs.
He finished with more than 2,500 yards rushing for his career. On defense, he finished with 61 total stops