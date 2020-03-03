Walz earns two medals to cap a special career

This season she became the new school record-holder in the 200 freestyle (1:59.67), 200 individual medley (2:14.15), 100 freestyle (53.54), 50 freestyle (24.05), and the 100 butterfly (59.38).

She set the school record for the 100 backstroke last year with a time of 56.95. Also last year she swam the backstroke of the 200 medley, and the fourth leg of the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle record-breaking relays.

Her records aren’t just local either. She holds meet records for the Elkhorn and Lincoln High Invitational meets and the Heartland Athletic Conference record in the 100 backstroke. She also holds the Dillon Family Aquatic Center pool record for the 100 backstroke.

With success in several events, picking the events to swim in at districts and eventually state wasn’t easy but she had a hunch.

“I knew I was going to do the 100 back at state but I really didn’t decide what my second event would be until after conference,” Walz said. “But I like the 50 and back the most and those are the two I felt most confident about.”

Karsen Jesse may be the next female athlete to medal four years in the same event after the freshman finished eighth Saturday in the 500 free with a time of 5:22.37.