Walz earns two medals to cap a special career

On the surface, Emma Walz won two medals Saturday during the NSAA State Swimming Championships at Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, but her impact on the Fremont High School program goes much deeper.
The senior capped off her heralded career by finishing fourth in the 50-yard freestyle (24.05) and seventh in the 100 backstroke (58.34).
“I’m pretty proud of my four years. There is no disappointments that’s for sure,” Walz said.
With the medal in the 100 backstroke, Walz became the first female athlete at FHS to medal all four years in the same event. She was seventh last year (58.57), fifth in 2018 (58.34) and third in 2017 (58.42).
She also medaled as a member of the 400 free relay her freshman year, and in the 50 free (24.68) as a sophomore.
“She leaves as the most decorated swimmer ever,” Fremont coach Ali Granger said. “She has done a great deal for the FHS team these past four years and will be missed.”
Her name is nearly everywhere in the record books at FHS. She holds five individual records and was a member of all three record-setting relays, leaving just the 500 freestyle and the 100 breastroke as the only records she doesn’t hold.
“My least favorite is the 100 breaststroke, I just can’t do that one,” Walz said with a laugh.
This season she became the new school record-holder in the 200 freestyle (1:59.67), 200 individual medley (2:14.15), 100 freestyle (53.54), 50 freestyle (24.05), and the 100 butterfly (59.38).
She set the school record for the 100 backstroke last year with a time of 56.95. Also last year she swam the backstroke of the 200 medley, and the fourth leg of the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle record-breaking relays.
Her records aren’t just local either. She holds meet records for the Elkhorn and Lincoln High Invitational meets and the Heartland Athletic Conference record in the 100 backstroke. She also holds the Dillon Family Aquatic Center pool record for the 100 backstroke.
With success in several events, picking the events to swim in at districts and eventually state wasn’t easy but she had a hunch.
“I knew I was going to do the 100 back at state but I really didn’t decide what my second event would be until after conference,” Walz said. “But I like the 50 and back the most and those are the two I felt most confident about.”
Karsen Jesse may be the next female athlete to medal four years in the same event after the freshman finished eighth Saturday in the 500 free with a time of 5:22.37.
Walz and Jesse were also members of the 400 free relay that swam in the consolation finals and finished 12th overall with a time of 3:44.69.
For the boys, seniors Mack Prince and AJ Jacobus capped off record-breaking careers at state. Both boys leave FHS as a part of all three record-setting relays and Prince also holds the 100 backstroke record.
“They have made a statement of boys getting individuals to state and have revamped the expectations of the team for years to come,” Granger said.
Prince and Jacobus were joined by Nathaniel McClellan and John Monson in the 400 free relay that finished 12th overall with a time of 3:21.66. Prince, Jacobus, McClellan and Connor Christ finished 16th overall in the 200 medley with a time of 1:43.11.
“I am proud of how all the kids ended and the work they put in this season,” Grander said.
CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS
At Devaney Sports Center
GIRLS
TEAM SCORING: Omaha Marian 426, Lincoln Southwest 281, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South 257, Millard North 194.5, Papillion-La Vista/South 139, Norfolk 133, Lincoln Pius X 132, Omaha Westside 130, Lincoln East 111, Omaha Central 90.5, Millard West 90, Omaha Duchesne 81, Hastings 70.5, Fremont 48, Omaha Burke 39, Bellevue West 22.5, Lincoln Northeast 17, Beatrice-NFF 13, Kearney 9, Lincoln Southeast 6, Lincoln High 5, Columbus 4, Millard South 1.
200 medley relay—1. Omaha Marian (Pantano, Randby, Clark, Foley), 1:43.38 2. Millard North, 1:47.83 3. Lincoln Pius X, 1:47.90 4. Papillion-La Vista/South, 1:47.93 5. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:48.22 6. Norfolk, 1:48.27 7. Lincoln Southwest, 1:50.05 8. Omaha Westside, 1:51.34. Other notable finishers: 9. Lincoln East, 1:50.55.
200 freestyle—1. Lauren Mayo, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:53.62 2. Jocelyn Hood, Omaha Marian, 1:53.65 3. Katie Stonehocker, Lincoln Pius X, 1:54.44 4. Lanyon Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, 1:56.86 5. Abbie Kellen, Omaha Marian, 1:57.19 6. Mary Ulrich, Millard North, 1:57.22 7. Lily Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest, 1:57.27 8. Rylee Trojan, Omaha Marian, 1:57.35. Other notable finishers: 14. Molly Lienemann, Lincoln East, 2:00.22.
200 IM—1. Sydney Cole, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 2:05.24 2. Paige Hunt, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 2:07.16 3. Alison DeSordi, Omaha Westside, 2:09.48 4. Olivia Theil, Lincoln Pius X, 2:09.93 5. Joslyn Jacobs, Norfolk, 2:10.73 6. Isabella Morales, Lincoln Southwest, 2:11.13 7. Marti Walstad, Lincoln Southwest, 2:11.83 8. Sydney Hall, Millard West, 2:13.88. Other notable finishers: 9. Elsie Maxwell, Lincoln Northeast, 2:13.49 13. Claire Griffin, Lincoln East, 2:16.12 14. Sophia Holz, Lincoln East, 2:17.50 16. Peri Heyen, Lincoln Southwest, 2:20.94.
50 freestyle—1. JoJo Randby, Omaha Marian, :23.43 2. Logan Kuehne, Omaha Westside, :23.60 3. Christina Spomer, Omaha Central, :23.98 4. Emma Walz, Fremont, :24.05 5. Madeline McLeay, Millard North, :24.28 6. Morgan Baker, Hastings, :24.34 7. Bella Livingston, :24.39 8. Reanne Reida, Lincoln Southwest, :24.42. Other notable finishers: 12. Jillian Altmaier, Lincoln East, :24.53 16. Mikwena Lierman, Beatrice-NFF, :24.99.
100 butterfly—1. Isabella Pantano, Omaha Marian, :56.12 2. Maddie Clark, Omaha Marian, :56.51 3. Hannah Hailu, Millard North, :57.34 4. Annika Harthoorn, Norfolk, :57.68 5. Reagan Yelick, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :58.16 6. Oliva Dendinger, Papillion-La Vista/South, :58.75 7. Molly Von Seggern, Omaha Marian, :58.84 8. Sydney Hall, Millard West, :59.48. Other notable finishers: 9. Marti Walstad, Lincoln Southwest, :58.77 11. Elsie Maxwell, Lincoln Northeast, :59.60 13. Calie Herrick, Lincoln East, 1:00.05 16. Anna Coffey, Lincoln Pius X, 1:00.54.
100 freestyle—1. Logan Kuehne, Omaha Westside, :52.22 2. Bella Livingston, Lincoln Southwest, :52.67 3. Lauren Mayo, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :52.76 4. Jocelyn Hood, Omaha Marian, :52.91 T5. Reanne Reida, Lincoln Southwest, :53.07 T5. Madeline McLeay, Millard North, :53.07 T7. Morgan Baker, Hastings, :53.26 T7. Christina Spomer, Omaha Central, :53.26. Other notable finishers: 13. Avery Ryder, Lincoln Southwest, :55.09.
500 freestyle—1. Sydney Cole, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 5:08.23 2. Isabella Morales, Lincoln Southwest, 5:11.54 3. Lanyon Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, 5:12.72 4. Lily Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest, 5:13.37 5. Rylee Trojan, Omaha Marian, 5:13.96 6. Olivia Theil, Lincoln Pius X, 5:17.08 7. Abbie Kellen, Omaha Marian, 5:18.73 8. Karsen Jesse, Fremont, 5:22.37. Other notable finishers: 9. Payton Kollmorgen, Lincoln East, 5:19.32.
200 freestyle relay—1. Omaha Marian (Randby, Hood, Von Seggern, Clark), 1:36.71 2. Papillion-La Vista/South, 1:37.01 3. Lincoln Southwest, 1:37.58 4. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:39.87 5. Omaha Central, 1:39.95 6. Lincoln East, 1:40.57 7. Millard North, 1:40.94 8. Hastings, 1:41.29. Other notable finishers: 9. Lincoln Pius X, 1:40.59 14. Lincoln Southeast, 1:43.38 16. Lincoln Northeast, 1:44.29.
100 backstroke—1. Isabella Pantano, Omaha Marian, :54.96 2. Lia Murray, Omaha Duchesne, :56.59 3. Hannah Hailu, Millard North, :57.19 4. Annika Harthoorn, Norfolk, :57.24 5. Maddie Clark, Omaha Marian, :57.27 6. Bella Schinco, Omaha Marian, :57.79 7. Emma Walz, Fremont, :58.34 8. Kara Owens, Lincoln Pius X, :59.48. Other notable finishers: 9. Anna Coffey, Lincoln Pius X, :59.15 11. Esme Sipp, Lincoln Southwest, 1:00.14.
100 breaststroke—1. JoJo Randby, Omaha Marian, 1:01.29 2. Katie Stonehocker, Lincoln Pius X, 1:03.57 3. Joslyn Jacobs, Norfolk, 1:04.93 4. Olivia Dendinger, Papillion-La Vista/South, 1:05.17 5. Paige Hunt, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:05.75 6. Alison DeSordi, Omaha Westside, 1:06.23 7. Jillian Altmaier, Lincoln East, 1:06.51 8. Ashlea Johnson, Lincoln East, 1:06.62. Other notable finishers: 10. Hattie Vyhlidal, Lincoln East, 1:08.32 11. Peri Heyen, Lincoln Southwest, 1:08.89.
400 freestyle relay—1. Lincoln Southwest (Livingston, Morales, Mlinek, Walstad), 3:30.81 2. Omaha Marian, 3:31.37 3. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 3:32.99 4. Millard North, 3:36.10 5. Norfolk, 3:38.76 6. Omaha Central, 3:39.86 7. Papillion-La Vista/South, 3:39.88. Other notable finishers: 13. Lincoln East, 3:45.49 16. Beatrice-NFF, 3:50.52.
BOYS
TEAM SCORING
: Creighton Prep 344, Omaha Westside 298, Lincoln Southwest 224, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South 181, Lincoln East 146.5, Lincoln Pius X 126, Millard West 118, Papillion-La Vista/South 117, Grand Island 101, Norfolk 89, Omaha Central 83, Lincoln Northeast 70, Millard North 66, Millard South 59.5, Hastings 55, Lincoln High 48.5, Kearney 47, Ralston/Omaha Gross 42, Gretna 31, Omaha South 23, Omaha Skutt/Mount Michael 20, North Platte 16.5, Fremont 12, Omaha Burke 5.
200 medley relay
—1. Omaha Westside (Davis, Guzman, Lundin, Germonprez), 1:32.67 2. Creighton Prep, 1:33.12 3. Lincoln Southwest, 1:36.10 4. Papillion-La Vista/South, 1:36.88 5. Lincoln Pius X, 1:37.01 6. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:37.18 7. Millard North, 1:38.58 8. Omaha Central, 1:38.82 .Other notable finishers: 13. Lincoln East, 1:41.29.
200 freestyle
—1. Daniel Perry, Creighton Prep, 1:40.73 2. Jonathan Novinski, Grand Island, 1:41.57 3. Charles Roberts, Lincoln East, 1:42.50 4. Ben Dubay, Millard West, 1:43.63 5. Jack Bailey, Omaha Westside, 1:44.35 6. Jordan Stalheim, Millard West, 1:44.73 7. Sam Kelly, Omaha Westside, 1:44.97 8. Grant Goding, Omaha Central, 1:46.88. Other notable finishers: 9. Michael Fraley, Lincoln Southwest, 1:44.74.
200 IM
—1. Nate Germonprez, Omaha Westside, 1:52.08 2. Kael Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, 1:54.35 3. Austin Smith, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:54.94 4. John Watson, Creighton Prep, 1:55.77 5. Ethan Schmaderer, Creighton Prep, 1:57.60 6. Kalvin Hahn, Gretna, 1:57.74 7. Terin Frodyma, Omaha South, 1:57.95 8. Mason Olmer, Norfolk, 1:57.99. Other notable finishers: 10. Ashton Bailey, Lincoln Southwest, 1:58.85 16. Mason Schroeder, Lincoln East, 2:02.72.
50 freestyle
—1. Tommy Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, 20.63 2. Thomas Lundin, Omaha Westside, :21.05 3. Charles Sieglaff, Lincoln High, :21.17 4. Andrew Hood, Creighton Prep, :21.35 5. Caden Feit, Lincoln Northeast, :21.36 6. Kellen Carney, Norfolk, :21.40 7. Logan Kempf, Lincoln Pius X, :21.54 8. Drew Kaelin, Creighton Prep, :21.97.
100 butterfly
—1. Rush Clark, Creighton Prep, :47.74 2. Thomas Lundin, Omaha Westside, :49.87 3. Daniel Perry, Creighton Prep, :50.30 4. Trevor Edwards, Millard South, :51.81 5. Cael Dice, Lincoln East, :51.98 6. Jacob Nieveen, Kearney, :52.26 7. Thomas Neil, Lincoln East, :52.52 8. Terin Frodyma, Omaha South, :52.79. Other notable finishers: 15. Tyler Reida, Lincoln Southwest, :54.38 16. Zac Christianson, Lincoln Southwest, :55.34.
100 freestyle
—1. Tommy Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, :45.17 2. Nate Germonprez, Omaha Westside, :46.54 3. Caden Feit, Lincoln Northeast, :46.62 4. Colin Davis, Omaha Westside, :46.69 5. Andrew Hood, Creighton Prep :46.73 6. Austin Smith, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :47.06 7. Charles Sieglaff, Lincoln High, :47.23 8. Ben Dubay, Millard West, :47.75. Other notable finishers: 10. Ethan Reida, Lincoln Southwest, :47.72 14. Logan Kempf, Lincoln Pius X, :48.68 16. Graham Heiser, Lincoln Northeast, :48.94.
500 freestyle
—1. Jonathan Novinski, Grand Island, 4:34.61 2. Charles Roberts, Lincoln East, 4:42.67 3. John Watson, Creighton Prep, 4:45.16 4. Jordan Stalheim, Millard West, 4:45.59 5. Sam Kelly, Omaha Westside, 4:48.51 6. Alex Becker, Lincoln Pius X, 4:50.68 7. Michael Samula-Monza, Grand Island, 4:53.01 8. Josh Uehling, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 4:54.64. 12. Zach Christianson, Lincoln Southwest, 4:57.37.
200 freestyle relay
—1. Creighton Prep (Hood, Perry, Kaelin, Schmaderer), 1:25.56 2. Omaha Westside, 1:25.81 3. Lincoln Southwest, 1:26.98 4. Lincoln Pius X, 1:27.55 5. Millard West, 1:27.77 6. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:27.86 7. Lincoln East, 1:28.51 8. Papillion-La Vista/South, 1:28.72. Other notable finishers: Lincoln High, 1:32.23.
100 backstroke
—1. Rush Clark, Creighton Prep, :49.54 2. Colin Davis, Omaha Westside, :50.54 3. Kellen Carney, Norfolk, :50.76 4. Cael Dice, Lincoln East, :51.46 T5. Mason Schroeder, Lincoln East, :52.47 T5. Trevor Edwards, Millard South, :52.47 7. Sean McElmeel, Papillion-La Vista/Sout, :52.93 8. Ben Ravnsborg, Creighton Prep, :53.29. Other notable finishers: 13. Ethan Reida, Lincoln Southwest, :54.50.
100 breaststroke
—1. Kael Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, :56.81 2. Mason Olmer, Norfolk, :57.30 3. Grant Johnson, Hastings, :57.31 4. Ethan Schmaderer, Creighton Prep, :58.15 5. Ethan Newland, Lincoln Pius X, :58.62 6. Andrew Zheng, Millard North, :58.75 7. Eli Vyhidal, Lincoln Pius X, :58.89 8. Drew Kaelin, Creighton Prep, :59.24. Other notable finishers: 11. Ashton Bailey, Lincoln Southwest, 1:00.26.
400 freestyle relay—1. Creighton Prep (Perry, Hood, Ravnsborg, Clark), 3:04.90 2. Lincoln Southwest, 3:07.48 Omaha Westside, 3:09.35 4. Millard West, 3:10.93 5. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 3:13.56 6. Lincoln East, 3:13.70 7. Grand Island, 3:16.03 8. Norfolk, 3:18.04. Other notable finishers: Lincoln Pius X, 3:19.72 11. Lincoln Northeast, 3:21.05.
At Devaney Sports Center
GIRLS
BOYS
