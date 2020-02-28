Walz, Jesse make swimming finals; four relays in consolation

LINCOLN—Fremont High’s Emma Walz qualified for the finals in two events and Karsen Jesse qualified in one after the NSAA State Swimming preliminaries Friday at Devaney Sports Center.

Walz qualified for the finals of the 50 freestyle and the 100 backstroke while Jesse qualified for the 500 freestyle finals.

Walz had the fifth-best time in the 50 free coming in at 24.24 and her time of 57.39 in the 100 back was the sixth-best time.

Jesse qualified eighth in the 500 free with a time of 5:21.17. The sophomore finished just out of the consolation finals in the 50 free, finishing 19th with a time of 25.3.

Two of Fremont’s girls relays and two boys relays will swim in the consolation finals.

The girls 400 free relay of Walz, Grace Blick, Lucy Dillon and Jesse finished 10th with a time of 3:43.92 and 200 medley relay of Walz, Jesse, Addie Schiemann and Dillon finished 12th with a time of 1:53.32. The 400 free relay was just .30 from a school record.