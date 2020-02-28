Walz, Jesse make swimming finals; four relays in consolation

LINCOLN—Fremont High’s Emma Walz qualified for the finals in two events and Karsen Jesse qualified in one after the NSAA State Swimming preliminaries Friday at Devaney Sports Center.
Walz qualified for the finals of the 50 freestyle and the 100 backstroke while Jesse qualified for the 500 freestyle finals.
Walz had the fifth-best time in the 50 free coming in at 24.24 and her time of 57.39 in the 100 back was the sixth-best time.
Jesse qualified eighth in the 500 free with a time of 5:21.17. The sophomore finished just out of the consolation finals in the 50 free, finishing 19th with a time of 25.3.
Two of Fremont’s girls relays and two boys relays will swim in the consolation finals.
The girls 400 free relay of Walz, Grace Blick, Lucy Dillon and Jesse finished 10th with a time of 3:43.92 and 200 medley relay of Walz, Jesse, Addie Schiemann and Dillon finished 12th with a time of 1:53.32. The 400 free relay was just .30 from a school record.
The boys 200 medley relay of Mack Prince, Connor Christ, Nathaniel McClellan and Anthony Jacobus just snuck into the consolation finals by finishing 16th with a time of 1:41.90, just .04 seconds better than the next team. Their time set a new school record for Fremont High. The boys 400 free relay of John Monson, McClellan, Jacobus and Prince finished 12th with a time of 3:24.30.
Jacobus ended 12th in the 500 free with a time of 4:58.87.
Several other swimmers for the Tigers competed Friday but finished outside the top 16.
Prince was 17th in the 100 freestyle with a time of 49.43 and Monson was 28th with a time of 51.27. Prince also finished 22nd in the 100 backstroke in 56.89.
Connor Christ ended with a time of 1:02.45 in the 100 breaststroke and finished 18th.
Monson and Jacobus were 20th and 23rd respectively in the 200 freestyle. Monson ended with a time of 1:50.08 and Jacobus had a time of 1:51.55.
McClellan finished 22nd in the 100 butterfly with a time of 55.56.
The 200 free relay of Addie and Ellie Schiemann, Blick and Dillon finished 28th with a season-best 1:47.77.
Saturday’s finals will begin at 11 a.m. at the Devaney Sports Center.
Finals Highlights
Boys 50 freestyle
Lincoln Southwest’s Tommy Palmer continues to get faster. His career-best time of 20.71 seconds has him in the middle lane for Saturday’s finals. He’s looking to become the first swimmer from Lincoln to win the 50 since Ryan Bubb (Lincoln East) in 2009. Lincoln Northeast’s Caden Feit (:21.28) and Norfolk’s Kellen Carney (:21.33) also looked strong in Friday’s prelims.
Boys 500 freestyle
Grand Island’s Jonathan Novinski has the state record (a 4:32.04 at last year’s state meet), and he’s the top seed after swimming a 4:40 on Friday. Don’t be fooled by the slower prelim time. The two-time state champion went 4:47 during the HAC prelims on Feb. 14 and then went 4:32.54 in finals the next day.
Boys 100 breaststroke
This one doesn’t have the star power of the Rush Clarks, the Tommy Palmers or Jonathan Novinskis, but it’s a wide-open race. Grant Johnson, who finished in :57.04 Friday, aims to become the first boys swimmer from Hastings to win a gold medal since 1999. Norfolk’s Mason Olmer (:57.89) edged Lincoln Southwest’s Kael Mlinek (:57.90) in a head-to-head heat prelims race. Those three are likely to be side-by-side over the final 20-30 yards.
Girls 100 freestyle
One of the quickest races of the meet also will be one of the tightest. Omaha Westside’s Logan Kuehne will have the middle lane after going :52.73 on Friday. She’ll try to fend off Lincoln Southwest’s Bella Livingston (:52.78), Elkhorn/Elkhorn South’s Lauren Mayo (:52.94) and Omaha Central’s Christina Spomer (:53.04).
Girls 100 backstroke
Randby’s teammate Isabella Pantano (:54.68) nearly set a state record Friday, falling short by one-hundredth of a second. She looked extremely smooth during the preliminaries and will give Clara Walstad’s (Lincoln Southwest) 2017 record (:54.67) a run Saturday.
Girls 100 breaststroke
The favorite is JoJo Randby. The Omaha Marian junior set a state record during Friday’s prelims with a time of 1:01.52. But she’ll be pushed. Lincoln Pius X’s Katie Stonehocker (1:04.36) is the two-time defending state champion and Papillion-La Vista/South sophomore Olivia Dendinger (1:04.63) is strong contender, as well. For Stonehocker, this will be her final face, so expect her to give it her all.
SATURDAY’S FINALISTS
GIRLS</&hspag3>
200 medley relay—1. Omaha Marian, 1:42.91 2. Norfolk, 1:48.09 3. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 1:48.90 4. Lincoln Pius X, 1:49.16 5. Millard North, 1:49.25 6. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:50.00 7. Omaha Westside, 1:51.56 8. Lincoln Southwest, 1:51.93.
200 freestyle—1. Lauren Mayo, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:54.35 2. Jocelyn Hood, Omaha Marian, 1:55.22 3. Katie Stonehocker, Lincoln Pius X, 1:55.74 4. Lanyon Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, 1:56.29 5. Abbie Kellen, Omaha Marian, 1:56.73 6. Rylee Trojan, Omaha Marian, 1:57.44 7. Mary Ulrich, Millard North, 1:57.65 8. Lily Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest, 1:57.70.
200 IM—1. Sydney Cole, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 2:06.43 2. Paige Hunt, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 2:09.04 3. Alison DeSordi, Omaha Westside, 2:10.16 4. Olivia Theil, Lincoln Pius X, 2:10.60 5. Joslyn Jacobs, Norfolk, 2:11.03 6. Isabella Morales, Lincoln Southwest, 2:11.54 7. Marti Walstad, Lincoln Southwest, 2:12.74 8. Sydney Hall, Millard West, 2:13.62.
50 freestyle—1. Logan Kuehne, Omaha Westside, :23.67 2. JoJo Randby, Omaha Marian, :23.68 3. Christina Spomer, Omaha Central, :23.90 4. Morgan Baker, Hastings, :24.21 5. Emma Walz, Fremont, :24.24 6. Bella Livingston, Lincoln Southwest, :24.33 7. Reanne Reida, Lincoln Southwest, :24.40 8. Madeline McLeay, Millard North, :24.41.
100 butterfly—1. Isabella Pantano, Omaha Marian, :56.08 2. Maddie Clark, Omaha Marian, :56.38 3. Hannah Hailu, Millard North, :57.10 4. Olivia Dendinger, Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, :58.25 5. Annika Harthoorn, Norfolk, :58.30 T6. Sydney Hall, Millard West, :58.64 T6. Reagan Yelick, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :58.64 8. Molly Van Seggern, Omaha Marian, :58.90.
100 freestyle—1. Logan Kuehne, Omaha Westside, :52.73 2. Bella Livingston, Lincoln Southwest, :52.78 3. Lauren Mayo, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :52.94 4. Christina Spomer, Omaha Central, :53.04 5. Reanne Reida, Lincoln Southwest, :53.18 6. Madeline McLeay, Millard North, :53.19 7. Morgan Baker, Hastings, :53.28 8. Joceyln Hood, Omaha Marian, :53.38.
500 freestyle—1. Sydney Cole, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 5:09.12 2. Lily Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest, 5:10.48 3. Isabella Morales, Lincoln Southwest, 5:12.93 4. Rylee Trojan, Omaha Marian, 5:15.49 5. Olivia Theil, Lincoln Pius X, 5:15.50 6. Lanyon Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, 5:17.10 7. Abbie Kellen, Omaha Marian, 5:18.40 8. Karsen Jesse, Fremont, 5:21.17.
200 freestyle relay—1. Omaha Marian, 1:35.59 2. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 1:37.86 3. Lincoln Southwest, 1:38.25 4. Omaha Central, 1:39.20 5. Lincoln East, 1:39.52 6. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:40.21 7. Millard North, 1:40.95 8. Hastings, 1:41.33.
100 backstroke—1. Isabella Pantano, Omaha Marian, :54.68 2. Maddie Clark, Omaha Marian, :56.46 3. Lia Murray, Omaha Duchesne, :56.84 4. Hannah Hailu, Millard North, :57.01 5. Annika Harthoorn, Norfolk, :57.11 6. Emma Walz, Fremont, :57.39 7. Bella Schinco, Omaha Marian, :58.11 8. Kara Owens, Lincoln Pius X, :58.67.
100 breaststroke—1. JoJo Randby, Omaha Marian, 1:01.52 2. Katie Stonehocker, Lincoln Pius X, 1:04.36 3. Olivia Dendinger, Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 1:04.63 4. Joslyn Jacobs, Norfolk, 1:06.15 5. Ashlea Johnson, Lincoln East, 1:06.42 6. Alison DeSordi, Omaha Westside, 1:06.49 7. Jillian Altmaier, Lincoln East, 1:06.52 8. Paige Hunt, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:07.09.
400 freestyle relay—1. Omaha Marian, 3:34.06 2. Lincoln Southwest, 3:34.72 3. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 3:35.03 4. Millard North, 3:36.30 5. Omaha Central, 3:39.30 6. Norfolk, 3:40.39 7. Lincoln Pius X, 3:40.43 8. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 3:41.39.
BOYS</&hspag3>
200 medley relay—1. Creighton Prep, 1:35.79 2. Norfolk, 1:36.64 3. Lincoln Southwest, 1:36.70 4. Omaha Westside, 1:36.72 5. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:37.40 6. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 1:37.70 7. Lincoln Pius X, 1:37.74 8. Omaha Central, 1:38.26.
200 freestyle—1. Jonathan Novinski, Grand Island, 1:42.11 2. Daniel Perry, Creighton Prep, 1:42.99 3. Ben Dubay, Millard West, 1:43.38 4. Jordan Stalheim, Millard West, 1:43.91 5. Charles Roberts, Lincoln East, 1:44.20 6. Sam Kelly, Omaha Westside, 1:44.94 7. Grant Goding, Omaha Central, 1:45.55 8. Jack Bailey, Omaha Westside, 1:45.94.
200 IM—1. Nate Germonprez, Omaha Westside, 1:53.45 2. John Watson, Creighton Prep, 1:55.21 3. Austin Smith, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:55.27 4. Kael Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, 1:55.82 5. Ethan Schmaderer, Creighton Prep, 1:56.29 6. Terin Frodyma, Omaha South, 1:56.96 7. Kalvin Hahn, Gretna, 1:57.09 8. Mason Olmer, Norfolk, 1:58.16.
50 freestyle—1. Tommy Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, :20.71 2. Caden Feit, Lincoln Northeast, :21.28 3. Kellen Carney, Norfolk, :21.33 4. Thomas Lundin, Omaha Westside, :21.36 5. Andrew Hood, Creighton Prep, :21.44 6. Logan Kempf, Lincoln Pius X, :21.54 7. Charles Sieglaff, Lincoln High, :21.58 8. Drew Kaelin, Creighton Prep, :21.74.
100 butterfly—1. Rush Clark, Creighton Prep, :47.21 2. Thomas Lundin, Omaha Westside, :50.02 3. Daniel Perry, Creighton Prep, :50.51 4. Jacob Nieveen, Kearney, :52.13 5. Trevor Edwards, Millard South, :52.21 6. Cael Dice, Lincoln East, :52.27 7. Thomas Neil, Lincoln East, :52.30 8. Terin Frodyma, Omaha South, :52.31.
100 freestyle—1. Tommy Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, :45.66 2. Caden Feit, Lincoln Northeast, :46.63 3. Andrew Hood, Creighton Prep, :46.93 4. Nate Germonprez, Omaha Westside, :47.01 5. Ben Dubay, Millard West, :47.09 6. Charles Sieglaff, Lincoln High, :47.38 7. Colin Davis, Omaha Westside, :47.50 8. Austin Smith, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :47.73.
500 freestyle—1. Jonathan Novinski, Grand Island, 4:40.36 2. Charles Roberts, Lincoln East, 4:45.19 3. John Watson, Creighton Prep, 4:45.30 4. Sam Kelly, Omaha Westside, 4:48.22 5. Jordan Stalheim, Millard West, 4:48.23 6. Alex Becker, Lincoln Pius X, 4:48.84 7. Josh Uehling, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 4:52.19 8. Michael Sambula-Monzalvo, Grand Island, 4:53.26.
200 freestyle relay—1. Creighton Prep, 1:26.61 2. Omaha Westside, 1:27.20 3. Lincoln Pius X, 1:27.97 4. Millard West, 1:28.15 5. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:28.45 6. Lincoln East, 1:28.49 7. Lincoln Southwest, 1:28.79 8. Papillion-La Vista/South, 1:29.02.
100 backstroke—1. Rush Clark, Creighton Prep, :49.11 2. Kellen Carney, Norfolk, :50.57 3. Colin Davis, Omaha Westside, :51.02 4. Cael Dice, Lincoln East, :51.35 5. Sean McElmeel, Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, :52.96 6. Mason Schroeder, Lincoln East, :53.02 7. Trevor Edwards, Millard South, :53.26 8. Ben Ravnsborg, Creighton Prep, :53.36.
100 breaststroke—1. Grant Johnson, Hastings, :57.04 2. Mason Olmer, Norfolk, :57.89 3. Kael Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, :57.90 4. Ethan Schmaderer, Creighton Prep, :57.97 5. Eli Vyhidal, Lincoln Pius X, :58.15 6. Drew Kaelin, Creighton Prep, :58.38 7. Andrew Zheng, Millard North, :58.69 8. Ethan Newland, Lincoln Pius X, :58.86.
400 freestyle relay—1. Creighton Prep, 3:09.63 2. Lincoln Southwest, 3:12.32 3. Millard West, 3:12.54 4. Omaha Westside, 3:13.79 5. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 3:14.97 6. Norfolk, 3:15.90 7. Lincoln East, 3:16.69 8. Grand Island, 3:16.83.