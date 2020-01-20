LINCOLN — Emma Walz kept her winning streak alive Saturday in the Gene Cotter Swimming Invitational at Lincoln High.
The senior for Fremont High School won the 100 backstroke for the fourth-consecutive year to help the Tigers finish sixth in the girls division. Lincoln Northeast won the championship with 212 points while Hastings was runner-up with 197. The Tigers finished with 144.
“We had great swims all day,” Fremont coach Ali Granger said.
Walz won the race in 59.92. She also placed second in the 100 freestyle in 55.86. Morgan Baker of Hastings won in 55.59.
Karsen Jesse earned the Tigers’ other victory. She placed first in the 500 freestyle in a secondary cut of 5:40.
“Emma and Karsen swam great races, beating their fields substantially and earning their bananas (awarded to all the heat winners) and medals,” Granger said.
Jesse was sixth in the 50 freestyle with a season-best time of 26.45.
Walz and Jesse joined Addie Schiemann and Grace Blick on the medley relay squad that swam a season-best time of 2:02 and placed third.
Walz, Jesse, Lucy Dillon and Ellie Schiemann finished third in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:02.1. Grand Island was fourth in 4:02.6.
Ellie Schiemann was ninth (6:30.19) and Grace Blick 11th (6:46.34) in the 500 freestyle.
“Ellie dropped over 15 seconds and both scored big for the girls,” Granger said.
Addie Schiemann was 10th in the 100 backstroke (1:18.33) and 13th in the 100 butterfly (1:17.06). Both were season-best times.
“Addie is looking stronger each meet and is going to be very important to the team this back half of the season,” Granger said.
Dillon was eighth in the 200 freestyle (2:19.87) and 100 freestyle (1:02.01).
“She dropped more than seven seconds in the 200 freestyle and (earned) another lifetime best in the 100,” Granger said. “Lucy has been working very hard during her first season and her efforts are paying off.”
Nathaniel McClellan and AJ Jacobus were double-medal winners for the Tigers in individual events.
McClellan was third in the 100 backstroke (1:00.83) and sixth in the 100 butterfly (58.64).
“He is getting stronger and as we try to figure out which event is best for him, we are finding new ones that he is good at,” Granger said.
Jacobus was fifth in the 200 (1:55.05) and 500 (5:13.7) freestyles.
“AJ swam great races which shows he is really going to explode this back half of the season when it counts,” Granger said.
Connor Christ was fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.96) while John Monson was fourth in the 200 IM in 2:12.1.
“Both were just off their season-best times, but they really enjoy racing,” Granger said.
Gene Cotter Invitational
BOYS TEAM SCORING — Kearney 218, Hastings 218, Grand Island 216, Lincoln Northeast 165, Lincoln High 125, Fremont 104, North Platte 74, Omaha Northwest 64, Lincoln North Star 48.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING — Lincoln Northeast 212, Hastings 197, Grand Island 184, Lincoln High 182, Kearney 176, Fremont 144, North Platte 78, Lincoln North Star 59, Omaha Northwest 18.