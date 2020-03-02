Warriors down Platteview to advance to state tournament

Wahoo High easily defeated Platteview 70-55 in the District B-4 boys basketball final Saturday at Wahoo High School.
Four players hit double figures for Wahoo High. Trevor Kasischke led the way with a game-high 15 points. Trey Scheef and Thomas Waido added 14 points apiece and Gerardo Chavez Madrid ended with 11 points.
You have free articles remaining.
WAHOO 70, PLATTEVIEW 55
|Platteview
|11
|12
|16
|16
|--
|55
|Wahoo
|18
|11
|16
|25
|--
|70
Platteview--Brotzki 7, Millikan 14, Draper 3, Riley 14, Karnik 3, Swanson 14.
Wahoo--Madrid 11, Keeney 8, Harris 8, Scheef 14, Kasischke 15, Waido 14.