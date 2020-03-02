Warriors down Platteview to advance to state tournament
top story

Warriors down Platteview to advance to state tournament

Wahoo High

Wahoo High easily defeated Platteview 70-55 in the District B-4 boys basketball final Saturday at Wahoo High School.

Four players hit double figures for Wahoo High. Trevor Kasischke led the way with a game-high 15 points. Trey Scheef and Thomas Waido added 14 points apiece and Gerardo Chavez Madrid ended with 11 points.

WAHOO 70, PLATTEVIEW 55

Platteview1112 16 16 --55
Wahoo 18 11 16 25--70

Platteview--Brotzki 7, Millikan 14, Draper 3, Riley 14, Karnik 3, Swanson 14.

Wahoo--Madrid 11, Keeney 8, Harris 8, Scheef 14, Kasischke 15, Waido 14.

