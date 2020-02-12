Warriors earn comeback win over Bergan
spotlight top story

Bergan

Lincoln Lutheran edged Fremont Bergan 46-43 Tuesday night in a Centennial Conference boys basketball match-up.

Bergan led 26-19 but Lincoln Lutheran outscored the Knights 27-17 in the second half to earn the win.

Jonny Peulz led the Warriors with 17 points.

Bergan sophomore Spencer Hamilton led his team with nine points while Jarett Boggs and Gavin Logemann added seven points apiece.

LINCOLN LUTHERAN 46, ARCHBISHOP BERGAN 43

Archbishop Bergan18 10 --43 
Lincoln Lutheran 613 16 11 --46 

Archbishop Bergan--Boggs 7, Sleister 6, Logemann 7, Hamilton 9, Nosal 6, Hoyle 6, Gossett 2.

Lincoln Lutheran--Volin 10, Lebo 1, Jenkins 15, Luebbe 3, Puelz 17.

