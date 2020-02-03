Four players scored in double figures to lead the Wahoo High boys basketball team over Ashland-Greenwood 72-52 recently in boys basketball action.
Thomas Waido scored 16 points while Trey Scheef added 14 and Braden Harris and Trevor Kasischke scored 11 points apiece.
WAHOO 72, ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 52
|Ashland-Greenwood
|10
|22
|8
|12
|--
|52
|Wahoo
|23
|18
|17
|14
|--
|72
Ashland-Greenwood--Kissinger 12, Jacobson 25, Bergsten 3, Kitrell 2, VonRentzell 3, Lindley 4, Comstock 3.
Wahoo--Madrid 6, Keeney 6, Hancock 7, Hallowell 1, Harris 11, Scheef 14, Kasischke 11, Waido 16.