Wahoo High

Four players scored in double figures to lead the Wahoo High boys basketball team over Ashland-Greenwood 72-52 recently in boys basketball action.

Thomas Waido scored 16 points while Trey Scheef added 14 and Braden Harris and Trevor Kasischke scored 11 points apiece.

WAHOO 72, ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 52

Ashland-Greenwood 10 22 12 --52 
Wahoo 23 18 17 14 --72 

Ashland-Greenwood--Kissinger 12, Jacobson 25, Bergsten 3, Kitrell 2, VonRentzell 3, Lindley 4, Comstock 3.

Wahoo--Madrid 6, Keeney 6, Hancock 7, Hallowell 1, Harris 11, Scheef 14, Kasischke 11, Waido 16.

