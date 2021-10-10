Warriors hockey splits with Jamestown

Midland University split a pair of non-conference games this weekend with the University of Jamestown on home ice at Sidner Ice Arena, winning 6-4 Friday and losing 5-4 on Saturday.

The results move Midland to 3-3 on the season while Jamestown earned their first win and now sits at 1-3.

Midland 6, Jamestown 4

Special teams were a key to victory for the Warriors in the weekend opener. Midland was 3-for-8 on power-play opportunities while holding Jamestown to a 2-for-5 mark. One of the penalty kills for the Warriors was a five-minute major in the third period.

Goals by Hamish Campbell and Mason Cirone in the first period kept the game tied (2-2) heading into the first intermission.

After the break, Ryan Donovan lit the lamp with a goal before Ondrej Blaha scored the first power-play goal for Midland on the night.

Jamestown netted a single goal in the period as the Warriors took a 4-3 lead to the intermission.

In the third, Midland took a two-goal lead at the 2:15 mark when Ian McHenry netted his first goal of the year.

Jamestown pulled back within a goal at the 5:00 mark and had a golden opportunity after an outburst of physicality ensued with 12:46 on the game clock.

A skirmish in front of the Midland net led to one Jimmie and a pair of Warriors being sent off the ice including Midland's starting goalie Jaden Gardner.

The golden opportunity of a five-minute major and a cold goalie in net came and went for Jamestown as they looked to even the score. Ondrej Patha registered 10 saves in the stretch as Midland killed off the penalty unscathed.

Kolten Wright became the sixth different goal-scorer of the night for the Warriors with just over six minutes left, netting the insurance goal at the 13:28 mark.

Jamestown 5, Midland 4

After falling behind by three goals in the first 27 minutes, Midland battled their way back in the second and third periods. Donovan uncapped the seal on the net with a goal at the 9:29 mark of the second, off of assists from Tanner Mros and Cody Shearer.

Blaha pulled the Warriors within a goal three and a half minutes later when Kolten Wright fed him the puck, making it 3-2. Jamestown pulled back ahead by two goals seconds later with a quick counter and took a 4-2 advantage into the second intermission.

Midland began the third on the power-play and utilized the man-advantage 1:24 into the period when Donovan picked up his second goal of the night. Blaha and Jesse Stepp assisted.

With time winding down in the game, and still facing a goal deficit, Midland added the extra attacker in the final two minutes. The extra body helped create confusion for the Jimmies’ defense and with 54 seconds on the game clock, Zach Weber netted the equalizer on the power play off an assist from Blaha.

Things looked like they were headed to extra time before a costly penalty with 30 seconds left gave Jamestown one more power-play chance. They took advantage of the error and with 8.1 seconds left, they fired home the game-winner to split the weekend series.

Next weekend the two teams will be back at it again as they line up on the ice up in Jamestown, North Dakota.

The Friday-Saturday series gets underway on October 15 at John L. Wilson Arena. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m. both nights.

