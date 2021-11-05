Warriors knocked off in GPAC tournament opener

Midland women’s soccer was knocked off by Morningside in the GPAC quarterfinals Thursday at Heedum Field with the Mustangs taking the opening round match-up 3-0.

Morningside was quick to make their mark on the match as the Mustangs scored in the 10th minute of the contest to take the early lead.

The Mustangs continued to attack throughout the opening half, attempting seven shots and taking three corner kicks. Morningside placed three shots on goal and found the back of the net again in the 40th minute to push their advantage to 2-0.

The Warriors also found plenty of scoring chances, but none found the back of the net. Early in the half, a shot by Aamarah Boochie beat the Mustangs’ goalkeeper but struck the right post and ricocheted back into play.

In the waning minutes of the half, another potential Warriors’ goal was wiped off the scoreboard after an officials’ conference determined that Claudia Wilson was offsides before taking the shot.

The second half saw the Warriors garner a higher time of possession and with it, they earned four corner kick opportunities. However, they found fewer scoring chances recording only four shots, two on goal.

Morningside capped the match with a third goal in the 75th minute of play. Their offense took advantage of the Warriors’ goalie Mackenzie Smith coming out of goal as she attempted to clear the corner kick. A header on the backside of the box made its way into the back of the net, sealing the Mustangs’ ticket to the next round of the GPAC Tournament.

“Tough loss tonight, I thought we played well and we fought until the end, which is what I am most proud of,” said coach Cody Bartlow. “The girls have developed a lot throughout the year, the culture has been great, and everyone bought in fully and instilled our values in how we play and conduct ourselves.”

Midland finishes the 2021 season 11-8-0 and 8-4-0 in GPAC play.

