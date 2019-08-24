WAHOO -- Wahoo High School opens the season ranked No. 2 in the Class C-1 ratings by the Omaha World-Herald.
The only team to beat the Warriors during the 2018 season was C-1 champion Aurora. The Huskies downed Wahoo during the regular season and then in the playoffs.
After a 10-2 season, Wahoo coach Chad Fox, now in his 18h season, looks to take another team deep into the postseason.
“I believe that this team is capable of great things and can play at a very high level," Fox said. “We have high and lofty expectations and have spent a lot of time improving. We think we can have a really great year and hopefully we can carry the momentum from the summer and put all the hard work to good use.”
All-state senior running back Trevin Luben (5-foot-11, 185 pounds) returns after setting the school rushing record with 2,215 yards and scoring 29 touchdowns.
"He has a really good feel for the running game and where the running creases are," Fox said.
Fox also likes the potential of sophomore Colin Ludvik (5-7, 160) and senior Peyton Walling (5-10, 160) to help with the ground attack.
Thomas Waido returns as the starting quarterback, but Cooper Hancock and Tate Nelson could also see action if needed behind center.
The offensive line returns Brandon Swahn, Gunnar Vanek and Callan Phillips.
Luke Partridge is a two-year starter at wide receiver while Nate Fox will be at tight end. Running back Cooper Hancock and Partridge both recorded more than 300 yards receiving last fall.
Defensively, the Warriors lost lineman Jack Sutton and linebacker Sam Kolterman to graduation, but Kole Bordovsky returns. The 6-foot, 190-pound Bordovsky recorded 127 tackles and an interception at linebacker last fall.
Grant Kolterman will look to ease the loss of his brother at linebacker while Phillips, Swahn, Vanek and Kalon Cooper look to lead the line.
The secondary will rely on Waido, Partridge, Hancock and Luben.