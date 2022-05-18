Warriors remain alive in national tournament

Midland softball remains alive in the NAIA national tournament after winning an elimination game over Olivet Nazarene 6-2 Tuesday.

The Warriors were dropped to the elimination game after losing 7-4 to No. 7 Indiana Wesleyan earlier that morning.

Indiana Wesleyan 7, Midland 4

Indiana Wesleyan got on the board first with an RBI double in the first. Midland responded in their next at-bat, scoring twice to take the lead.

Kaitlyn Rickey started things with a lead-off walk and then moved to second as Diana Nisbett was hit by a pitch. Carly Pfitzer hit a single to right field to load up the bases for Mia Orduna.

She delivered with a single of her own to right, scoring Rickey. Nisbett came into score as well, as the throw back into the infield was misplayed for an error.

In the bottom of the second, IWU regained their lead with a pair of runs. With two runners in scoring position, they capitalized on a double to left-field for two RBIs.

Midland tied things up in the 3rd as Aliyah Rincon led off with a single. Rickey earned her second trip to first, thing time via an errant pitch that hit her, with one out. Nisbett earned a walk to load the bases and then Orduna picked up her second RBI with a walk of her own with two outs.

After two scoreless half-innings, the Wildcats jumped back in front with a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth. Their lead was short-lived as the Warriors knotted things back up in their next opportunity at the plate.

In the fifth, Roni Foote hit a solo home run over the left-field fence.

Indiana Wesleyan scored two in their half of the frame and then added an insurance run in the 6th.

Hailee Fliam started and went four complete innings. She was saddled with the loss, surrendering four earned runs. Rincon came on in relief, striking out one batter in two innings of work.

Midland 6, Olivet Nazarene 2

Olivet Nazarene took a 1-0 lead in the top of the 2nd with an RBI single to left with a pair of runners on base.

Midland responded with three runs in their half of the innings on one hit and one error. Nisbett led off with a single and then Pfitzer joined her on base via an error by the Tigers. Orduna became the third baserunner as she was hit by a pitch.

With the bases loaded, the Tigers’ starter went wild on two straight pitches, allowing Nisbett and then Pfitzer to score. After a pitching change by ONU, the reliever threw past her catcher and Orduna came in to score on the third-straight wild pitch.

In the fourth, Pfitzer hit a solo home run to right field, clearing the temporary bleachers and nearly reaching the parking lot.

Before that final ONU run, Midland added two insurance runs in their half of the sixth. Pfitzer led off with a single and then came around to score after an Orduna single and an RBI groundout by Brianna Brabec. Emily Prai drove in Orduna with an RBI single to right-field with two outs.

Paeton Coler went the distance in the circle, pitching seven complete while scattering seven hits. She allowed one earned run while striking out one and walking four.

Midland (38-11) will vie for a spot in the NAIA Softball World Series on Wednesday with a rematch against Indiana Wesleyan (52-8). The Warriors must takedown the Wildcats twice on the final day of the Opening Round. First pitch is set for 10:00 a.m. (CT) in Marion, Indiana at Sue Bowman Field.

