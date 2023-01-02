Warriors take down Manhattan Christian

The Midland men ended 2022 with a 99-84 win over Manhattan Christian College Saturday afternoon.

The Warriors move to 6-9 overall with the win as MCC drops to 5-6.

"We shared the ball as a team and moved it really well today," said Midland coach Tyler Erwin. "Through guys battling injuries, we had a bunch of guys who added value and I am really proud of them for it.”

The two teams went shot for shot as the Thunder were up by 30-29 as Jack Cooper put three baskets off the glass with nine total points after 14 minutes. Jake Orr sparked a 13-0 run for the Warriors as he added 13 points in the first 20 minutes of play. At halftime, Midland led by 11, 49-38.

After intermission, the Warriors camped out behind the arc as they shot 8-for-11 (73%) from three. Ryan Larsen caught fire as he went 5-for-5 using the three-pointer to score the majority of his 19 second-half points.

Dominic Humm, Orr, and Larsen hit a combined 76% (13-of-17) in the second half as they bolstered a 13-2 run to bring the lead up to 20 with 13:01 to play. The Thunder stormed one last time, cutting the lead down to 13 with a little under seven minutes on the clock.

Midland put the New Year’s Eve match to rest with an 11-3 run as the game became out of reach for Manhattan Christian in the final minutes.

The Warriors had a season-high 25 assists on 35 made baskets which matched their total in the 2021-22 season opener against Oak Hills Christian. Orr and Larsen set new season highs in points with 30 and 26, respectively. Rueschhoff orchestrated the offense with a season-high eight assists while adding 10 points as well.

Midland (6-9, 0-7 GPAC) will open up 2023 with a home contest against Doane (9-5, 3-5 GPAC) next week. Tip-off is set for 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4 inside Wikert Event Center. The Warriors are 12-1 against the Tigers at home since 2010.