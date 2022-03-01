 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warriors take third in first meet

The Midland shotgun team took third place at the Lindenwood Shoot over the weekend. 

Adin Doll shot HOA Male American skeet with a perfect score. Others scoring for Midland in American skeet were Mason Andelin (99), Wyatt Denna (98), Jace Garza (97), Casey Peterson (97), and Ashleigh Painter (97), which brought the Warriors total to 491.

Peterson shot a team-high 97/100 for the Warriors in American trap. Garza and Kameron Martin both shot a 96 while Dino Manuel and Shane Biser shot 95’s to put the total score for the Warriors at 479.

Doll also led the Warriors in sporting clays with a 93/100. Others scoring for the Warriors were Andelin (90), Martin (89), Caleb Montgomery (87), Josh Randall (87).

They brought their total sporting clays score to 446.

The Warriors will continue their spring schedule with the Doane Tigers Invitational on March 5-6. They will shoot in Lincoln, Nebraska at Lincoln Trap & Skeet.

