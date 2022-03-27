Warriors women's bowling finish as national runners-up

The Midland women's bowling team finished runner-up at the NAIA National Championship Saturday, losing 3-2 and 3-1 to Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) in a pair of best-of-five series.

This is the Warriors' second-straight national runner-up finish.

SCAD, who qualified as the top-seed back on Thursday, had to claw their way out of the consolation bracket of the double-elimination tourney to reach the championship. On Saturday alone, they had to get past Kansas Wesleyan (3-1) and William Penn (3-0) to reach the championship rounds against Midland.

After trading the opening two games, the Bees took a 2-1 in the first championship match. The Warriors staved off elimination by winning game four by four pins, 182-178, positioning themselves for a chance to win the championship in game five.

The game lived up to the hype as the two sides swapped the lead multiple times, but the Warriors were outlasted in the final frame, falling 206-199.

With the Warriors losing for just the first time in bracket play, an additional winner-take-all round would decide the national champion.

Déjà vu struck as SCAD again took a 2-1 series lead after the teams drew even through the first two baker games.

In the fourth game, the Bees got off to a scorching hot start by earning nine strikes to open the game, propelling them to the national title as they scored a series-high 279 pin total.

Individually, Warriors’ senior Chloe Herman earned a spot on the all-tournament team for her performance over the weekend.

