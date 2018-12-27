Mother Nature has created some delays in the Heartland Athletic Conference Basketball Tournaments.
The Fremont High School boys were scheduled to open tournament play with a game at Norfolk on Thursday afternoon. Due to Thursday’s winter storm, that game has been shifted to 3 Friday afternoon along with the other five play-in games. The schedule includes Grand Island at Lincoln North Star and Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln Southwest on the boys side, and Norfolk at Lincoln Southeast, Grand Island at Lincoln East and Lincoln North Star at Kearney on the girls side.
Quarterfinals and semifinals will now take place Saturday and Monday, respectively — boys at Lincoln High and girls at Lincoln Southeast.
“Basically what has happened is everything has been bumped back a day,” Fremont Activities Director Scott Anderson said. “Thursday’s game have shifted to Friday and Friday’s games to Saturday.”
The FHS girls were scheduled to play Lincoln High at 2:30 Friday, but that game has been moved to Saturday.
The biggest change to the schedule is no third-, fifth- and seventh-place games.
“On Wednesday, instead of having a full slate of games there will just be the girls championship game and the boys championship game,” Anderson said.
The championship games are now set for 4:15 p.m. (girls) and 6 (boys) Wednesday at Lincoln High School.
Several other holiday tournament sides have pushed back the start of their events:
- The York holiday tournament, originally scheduled to begin Thursday, will start Friday.
- The first round of the GNAC Tournament has been postponed. A new schedule has yet to be released.
- Clearwater/Orchard, Ravenna, Mead, Silver Lake, Kenesaw and Stanton tournaments have been pushed back one day.
- The Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout in Wayne will start Friday instead of Thursday. The placement games will take place Monday. Gordon-Rushville will not be in the tournament.
- The Shootout on the Elkhorn in Wisner has been pushed back one day. Placement games will take place Monday.
- Palmyra’s games against High Plains at Doane o
- n Thursday were canceled.