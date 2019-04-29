PAPILLION — Weather conditions forced the Papillion-La Vista Tennis Tournament to end early on Saturday.
“Mother Nature didn’t do us any favors today,” Fremont High School coach Jeremy Larsen said. “The teams in this tournament are tough enough, and then to throw in the weather we had to deal with today made it even more difficult. I thought the girls managed the weather pretty well in their matches. With the wind the way it was today, it was essential to keep the ball in play and make your opponent hit an extra shot.”
Anna Baskova went 0-2 in pool play at No. 1 singles. Her opponents included Lincoln East standout Bianca Rademacher, who prevailed 8-1.
“Anna had a really tough draw for her matches, drawing the top player in the state in Bianca,” Larsen said. “She played Bianca really tough and was able to get a game on her.”
Freshman Grace Blick went 0-2 in pool play at No. 2 singles. She fell 8-0 to East’s Brooke Sailer and 8-3 to Elkhorn South’s Kalyn Harrington.
“Grace filled in for us today and played really good tennis,” Larsen said. “Her scores don’t show how well she played.
The Tigers’ No. 1 doubles team of Hannah Wilson and Elise Patchen fell 8-3 to Carolina Schieuer and Grace Felder of Pius. They also lost 8-0 to Millard West’s Chloe Ekborg and Grace Safar.
“Elise and Hannah got off to a good start against Pius,” Larsen said. “They had a chance to get the match to 4-4, but ended up dropping back-to-back games and got down 3-6. Pius took advantage of the momentum and was able to close out the match.”
Freshman Jules Schmidt and sophomore Lexie Glosser notched a win against Papillion-La Vista.
“They played really well together, given it was their first time playing together,” Larsen said. “They also played a very good Pius team very tough.”
The Tigers will host Lincoln High in a dual at 4 Thursday afternoon.