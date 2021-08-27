Week One High School Football Previews

Friday Night Lights finally returns to Nebraska and week one picks up where last fall left off with a Class C-2 state semifinals rematch.

No. 1 Archbishop Bergan vs. No. 6 Yutan, 7 p.m.The Knights 2021 journey starts with a rematch of last year’s state semifinals game. Bergan handed the Chieftains both of their losses last fall—41-13 in the opener and 21-7 in the semifinals.

Bergan is coming off a 12-1 season while Yutan finished last year 9-2.

Bergan returns nearly all of its pieces from last year’s squad including quarterback Koa McIntyre, who accounted for all but one touchdown the Knights scored against Yutan a year ago.

McIntyre announced his presence to Class C-2 in the opener, throwing for three touchdowns while running in a pair of scores. Later that fall, he ran in a pair of scores and threw for one more score.

Yutan will be working with a new cast of characters offensively with the graduation of quarterback Brady Timm and running back Caden Egr

Fremont at Lincoln Northeast, 7 p.m.Fremont won last year’s meeting 31-14 with the Tigers finishing the year 6-4 while the Rockets went 0-9.