Week One High School Football Previews

Friday Night Lights finally returns to Nebraska and week one picks up where last fall left off with a Class C-2 state semifinals rematch.
No. 1 Archbishop Bergan vs. No. 6 Yutan, 7 p.m.The Knights 2021 journey starts with a rematch of last year’s state semifinals game. Bergan handed the Chieftains both of their losses last fall—41-13 in the opener and 21-7 in the semifinals.
Bergan is coming off a 12-1 season while Yutan finished last year 9-2.
Bergan returns nearly all of its pieces from last year’s squad including quarterback Koa McIntyre, who accounted for all but one touchdown the Knights scored against Yutan a year ago.
McIntyre announced his presence to Class C-2 in the opener, throwing for three touchdowns while running in a pair of scores. Later that fall, he ran in a pair of scores and threw for one more score.
Yutan will be working with a new cast of characters offensively with the graduation of quarterback Brady Timm and running back Caden Egr
Fremont at Lincoln Northeast, 7 p.m.Fremont won last year’s meeting 31-14 with the Tigers finishing the year 6-4 while the Rockets went 0-9.
It won’t be a surprise this fall when Carter Sintek trots out to helm the offense. He was thrust into the quarterback spot last fall after an injury to Jack Cooper.
Sintek responded by throwing for 229 yards on 16 of 23 passing with two touchdowns and a pick.
Running back Micah Moore put up 106 yards on 23 carries and a score.
The Tigers defense forced four turnovers in that win including three interceptions with one being returned for a touchdown.
Lincoln Northeast returns Xavier Gray, who accounted for 27 rushing yards and a score for the Rockets on a night where the Tigers held Northeast to just 25 total rushing yards.
Cedar Bluffs vs. Emerson-Hubbard, 6 p.m.
The Wildcats are looking for their first win in a year hosting the Pirates. Last season’s 46-36 loss was the closest game of the year in 2020.
Cedar Bluffs returns all three touchdown scorers from the game in quarterback Josh Cizek along with back field mates Isaac Baker and Zephan Kluthe.
Emerson also returns its quarterback Brock Mackling, who accounted for four rushing touchdowns in the last meeting.
Area Games
Bishop Neumann at Aquinas Catholic, 7 p.m.
Arlington vs. West Point-Beemer, 7 p.m.
Wahoo at Columbus Scotus, 7 p.m.