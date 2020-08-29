 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Week One Scoreboard
View Comments

Week One Scoreboard

{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday (08/27/2020)

Ansley-Litchfield 40, Anselmo-Merna 28

Elkhorn South 30, Millard West 28

Nebraska Christian 20, Palmer 12

Omaha Westside 42, Creighton Preparatory School 0

Perkins County 60, Maxwell 40

Red Cloud 57, Deshler 30

Wakefield 36, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 22

Friday (08/28/2020)

Adams Central 35, Holdrege 0

Amherst 45, Alma 12

Aquinas Catholic 27, Bishop Neumann 13

Archbishop Bergan 41, Yutan 13

Arthur County 54, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 32

Ashland-Greenwood 21, Auburn 20

BDS 56, Diller-Odell 8

BRLD 44, Tekamah-Herman 24

Battle Creek 58, Central City 50

Bayard 26, Morrill 20

Bertrand 49, Overton 6

Bloomfield 40, Homer 0

Bridgeport 35, Sidney 7

Burwell 50, West Holt 15

CWC 42, Boyd County 8

Cambridge 36, Sutherland 8

Centennial 14, Superior 6

Central Valley 68, Fullerton 38

Centura 14, Hershey 6

Chadron 26, Chase County 0

Cody-Kilgore 25, Paxton 12

Columbus Lakeview 62, Boys Town 0

Creek Valley 68, Hay Springs 38

Cross County 56, Clarkson/Leigh 36

David City 16, Twin River 6

Edgemont, SD 51, Crawford 0

Elm Creek 22, Arcadia-Loup City 20

Elmwood-Murdock 43, Mead 6

Emerson-Hubbard 46, Cedar Bluffs 36

Falls City 28, Platteview 18

Fremont 31, Lincoln Northeast 14

Gibbon 23, Sandy Creek 15

Gretna 30, Lincoln Southwest 7

Gross Catholic 7, Mount Michael Benedictine 3

Hartington Cedar Catholic 19, ONeill 16

Hartington-Newcastle 66, Randolph 36

Hastings 35, McCook 14

Heartland 72, Giltner 26

Heartland Lutheran 63, Elba 32

Hemingford 46, Garden County 38

Hitchcock County 66, Kimball 6

Howells-Dodge 48, East Butler 28

Humphrey St. Francis 56, Wynot 14

Johnson-Brock 68, Nebraska Lutheran 12

Kenesaw 60, Axtell 2

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 22, Wisner-Pilger 14

Leyton 54, Maywood-Hayes Center 12

Lincoln Lutheran 24, Omaha Concordia 14

Lincoln North Star 36, Lincoln High 19

Loomis 42, Blue Hill 36

Louisville 28, Douglas County West 13

Lutheran High Northeast 66, Madison 14

Medicine Valley 34, South Loup 8

Millard South 33, Millard North 0

Mitchell 40, Alliance 14

Neligh-Oakdale 42, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 8

Niobrara/Verdigre 38, Wausa 30

Norris 28, Elkhorn High 18

North Bend Central 37, Fort Calhoun 13

North Central 52, Twin Loup 6

North Platte 13, Aurora 6

North Platte St. Patrick's 35, Doniphan-Trumbull 12

Oakland-Craig 50, Ponca 0

Ogallala 28, Broken Bow 20

Ord 71, Gordon-Rushville 0

Palmyra 66, Omaha Christian Academy 0

Papillion-LaVista 40, Papillion-LaVista South 11

Parkview Christian 50, St. Edward 21

Pierce 55, St. Paul 38

Plainview 58, Ainsworth 32

Potter-Dix 36, Wallace 31

Ravenna 38, Southern Valley 34

Raymond Central 21, Fillmore Central 13

Sandhills Valley 30, Hyannis 14

Sandhills/Thedford 44, Mullen 0

Seward 26, Lexington 7

Silver Lake 42, Wauneta-Palisade 40

Southern 44, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 20

Southwest 46, Wilcox-Hildreth 34

Spalding Academy 47, Harvard 40

Stanton 67, Omaha Brownell Talbot 14

Sterling 65, Hampton 6

Sutton 22, Grand Island Central Catholic 0

Thayer Central 58, Shelby-Rising City 46

Torrington, WY 24, Gering 6

Tri County 44, Johnson County Central 0

Wahoo 40, Columbus Scotus 0

Wayne 14, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS) 10

Weeping Water 40, Freeman 8

West Point-Beemer 37, Arlington 22

Wilber-Clatonia 28, Hastings St. Cecilia 7

Winside 63, Walthill 30

York 35, Crete 6

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Binder wins it for Auburn; Bulldogs talk winning first state title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News