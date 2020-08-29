Week One Scoreboard

Thursday (08/27/2020)
Ansley-Litchfield 40, Anselmo-Merna 28
Elkhorn South 30, Millard West 28
Nebraska Christian 20, Palmer 12
Omaha Westside 42, Creighton Preparatory School 0
Perkins County 60, Maxwell 40
Red Cloud 57, Deshler 30
Wakefield 36, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 22
Friday (08/28/2020)
Adams Central 35, Holdrege 0
Amherst 45, Alma 12
Aquinas Catholic 27, Bishop Neumann 13
Archbishop Bergan 41, Yutan 13
Arthur County 54, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 32
Ashland-Greenwood 21, Auburn 20
BDS 56, Diller-Odell 8
BRLD 44, Tekamah-Herman 24
Battle Creek 58, Central City 50
Bayard 26, Morrill 20
Bertrand 49, Overton 6
Bloomfield 40, Homer 0
Bridgeport 35, Sidney 7
Burwell 50, West Holt 15
CWC 42, Boyd County 8
Cambridge 36, Sutherland 8
Centennial 14, Superior 6
Central Valley 68, Fullerton 38
Centura 14, Hershey 6
Chadron 26, Chase County 0
Cody-Kilgore 25, Paxton 12
Columbus Lakeview 62, Boys Town 0
Creek Valley 68, Hay Springs 38
Cross County 56, Clarkson/Leigh 36
David City 16, Twin River 6
Edgemont, SD 51, Crawford 0
Elm Creek 22, Arcadia-Loup City 20
Elmwood-Murdock 43, Mead 6
Emerson-Hubbard 46, Cedar Bluffs 36
Falls City 28, Platteview 18
Fremont 31, Lincoln Northeast 14
Gibbon 23, Sandy Creek 15
Gretna 30, Lincoln Southwest 7
Gross Catholic 7, Mount Michael Benedictine 3
Hartington Cedar Catholic 19, ONeill 16
Hartington-Newcastle 66, Randolph 36
Hastings 35, McCook 14
Heartland 72, Giltner 26
Heartland Lutheran 63, Elba 32
Hemingford 46, Garden County 38
Hitchcock County 66, Kimball 6
Howells-Dodge 48, East Butler 28
Humphrey St. Francis 56, Wynot 14
Johnson-Brock 68, Nebraska Lutheran 12
Kenesaw 60, Axtell 2
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 22, Wisner-Pilger 14
Leyton 54, Maywood-Hayes Center 12
Lincoln Lutheran 24, Omaha Concordia 14
Lincoln North Star 36, Lincoln High 19
Loomis 42, Blue Hill 36
Louisville 28, Douglas County West 13
Lutheran High Northeast 66, Madison 14
Medicine Valley 34, South Loup 8
Millard South 33, Millard North 0
Mitchell 40, Alliance 14
Neligh-Oakdale 42, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 8
Niobrara/Verdigre 38, Wausa 30
Norris 28, Elkhorn High 18
North Bend Central 37, Fort Calhoun 13
North Central 52, Twin Loup 6
North Platte 13, Aurora 6
North Platte St. Patrick's 35, Doniphan-Trumbull 12
Oakland-Craig 50, Ponca 0
Ogallala 28, Broken Bow 20
Ord 71, Gordon-Rushville 0
Palmyra 66, Omaha Christian Academy 0
Papillion-LaVista 40, Papillion-LaVista South 11
Parkview Christian 50, St. Edward 21
Pierce 55, St. Paul 38
Plainview 58, Ainsworth 32
Potter-Dix 36, Wallace 31
Ravenna 38, Southern Valley 34
Raymond Central 21, Fillmore Central 13
Sandhills Valley 30, Hyannis 14
Sandhills/Thedford 44, Mullen 0
Seward 26, Lexington 7
Silver Lake 42, Wauneta-Palisade 40
Southern 44, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 20
Southwest 46, Wilcox-Hildreth 34
Spalding Academy 47, Harvard 40
Stanton 67, Omaha Brownell Talbot 14
Sterling 65, Hampton 6
Sutton 22, Grand Island Central Catholic 0
Thayer Central 58, Shelby-Rising City 46
Torrington, WY 24, Gering 6
Tri County 44, Johnson County Central 0
Wahoo 40, Columbus Scotus 0
Wayne 14, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS) 10
Weeping Water 40, Freeman 8
West Point-Beemer 37, Arlington 22
Wilber-Clatonia 28, Hastings St. Cecilia 7
Winside 63, Walthill 30
York 35, Crete 6
