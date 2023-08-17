If you need to find Tony Weinandt during the school year, your best bet is the football field or the gymnasium.

Between being Fremont football’s offensive coordinator, Elkhorn North girl’s basketball’s top assistant and an assistant coach for the Fremont boys track and field team, the year is a no-stop marathon of studying film, carrying out practices and calling out plays.

“To be a good assistant coach, you have to do what’s asked of you as far as your role on that team,” Weinandt said. “I’ve been blessed to work with a lot of coaches who trust you to do your job. You have to put in the time, be willing to make some sacrifices and I think you have to be a good sounding board and you have to be a good communicator.”

His efforts don’t go unnoticed or unappreciated.

Weinandt was named with the Jim Farrand Assistant Coach of the Year award this past July. The award is given out annually to a high school assistant coach or junior high coach by the Nebraska Coaches Association.

“I’ve been really fortunate to work with some really good head coaches and programs, who really trust you to do the job that you’re given,” Weinandt said.

He was nominated for the award by Tiger football coach Lee Jennings, Wolves coach Ann Prince and Fremont track coach Dave Sellon.

“Coach Weinandt does a lot for our program football-wise, but more than anything, his knowledge of the game is huge for us,” Jennings said. “He has great experience, he’s been around the game a long time and has had a lot of success.”

Beyond the X’s and O’s, Weinandt has the ability to get the game plans and concepts to stick with the athletes.

“We call it the ‘it’ factor,” Jennings said. “He just knows how to treat kids and get kids to respond to him and he does it in a manner that is really calm and meaningful. You can tell the kids really respect him and will do just about anything for him.”

Sellon, who also worked with Weinandt on the Tigers football staff in addition to the track program, echoed Jennings.

“The award is well deserved,” Sellon said. “He’s a great coach, the kids love him. He’s motivating and prepared everyday, but he does it all with love.”

It’s the third time in the last five years that a Fremont-area coach has taken home the honor—Fremont’s Beth McMahon won it in 2019 and Bergan’s Kim Dieckmann in 2021. Jerry Donahue also won the award in 1998.